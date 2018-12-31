NASA's New Horizons set to explore icy world beyond Pluto
This illustration provided by NASA shows the New Horizons spacecraft. NASA launched the probe in 2006. (NASA / JHUAPL / SwRI via AP)
Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 11:04AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 31, 2018 11:57AM EST
LAUREL, Md. -- A tiny, icy world a billion miles beyond Pluto is getting a New Year's Day visitor.
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is set to fly past a mysterious object nicknamed Ultima Thule at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday. It will become the most distant world ever explored by humankind.
The flyby comes 3 1/2 years after New Horizons swung past Pluto and yielded the first close-ups of the dwarf planet.
This time, the drama will unfold 4 billion miles (6.5 billion kilometres) from Earth, so far away it will be 10 hours before flight controllers in Laurel, Maryland, know whether the spacecraft survived the close encounter.
Lead scientist Alan Stern said Monday the team has worked years for this moment and now, "it's happening!!"
Mission control right now! @NASANewHorizons @NewHorizons2015 pic.twitter.com/Bz0TGG0Pe2— Alan Stern (@AlanStern) December 31, 2018
