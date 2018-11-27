

CTVNews.ca Staff





NASA’s InSight lander has sent back its first clear image of the surface of Mars.

The photo, released by NASA on Monday night, is the first look at the craft’s landing site at Elysium Planitia.

“There’s a quiet beauty here. Looking forward to exploring my new home,” NASA tweeted on InSight’s official account late Monday.

The craft landed on Monday, bringing an end to an almost seven-month journey that took the craft 458 million kilometres from Earth.

Though the lander had sent back a blurry initial image from its context cameras shortly after landing, the new photo is the first taken through the craft’s Instrument Deployment Camera, giving a clear image of InSight with the Martian horizon in the background.

"The InSight team can rest a little easier tonight now that we know the spacecraft solar arrays are deployed and recharging the batteries," InSight's project manager Tom Hoffman said in a release.

“Tomorrow begins an exciting new chapter for InSight: surface operations and the beginning of the instrument deployment phase."

InSight will spend two years exploring the planet’s interior – the part of Mars that scientists know the least about – to provide valuable information to help the space agency prepare to send astronauts to the Red Planet in the future.

In the coming days NASA says the lander’s robotic arm will unfold from the craft and take several pictures to give engineers a lay of the land to help them determine where to set up the spacecraft’s scientific instruments.

NASA says that it will take two or three months before the instruments are fully deployed and relaying data back to Earth.

In the meantime, InSight will use its onboard weather sensors and magnetometer to take readings at the landing site.