NASA's asteroid-deflecting spacecraft crashes into test target
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.
The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles (9.6 million kilometres) away, with the spacecraft named Dart plowing into the small space rock at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid’s orbit.
Telescopes around the world and in space aimed at the same point in the sky to capture the spectacle. Though the impact was immediately obvious — Dart’s radio signal abruptly ceased — it will be days or even weeks to determine how much the asteroid’s path was changed.
The US$325 million mission was the first attempt to shift the position of an asteroid or any other natural object in space.
“No, this is not a movie plot,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson tweeted earlier in the day. ”We’ve all seen it on movies like ‘Armageddon,’ but the real-life stakes are high,” he said in a prerecorded video.
Monday’s target: a 525-foot (160-metre) asteroid named Dimorphos. It’s actually a moonlet of Didymos, Greek for twin, a fast-spinning asteroid five times bigger that flung off the material that formed the junior partner.
The pair have been orbiting the sun for eons without threatening Earth, making them ideal save-the-world test candidates.
Launched last November, the vending machine-size Dart — short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test — navigated to its target using new technology developed by Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, the spacecraft builder and mission manager.
Dart’s on-board camera, a key part of this smart navigation system, caught sight of Dimorphos barely an hour before impact.
“Woo hoo,” exclaimed Johns Hopkins mission systems engineer Elena Adams. "We’re seeing Dimorphos, so wonderful, wonderful.”
With an image beaming back to Earth every second, Adams and other ground controllers in Laurel, Maryland, watched with growing excitement as Dimorphos loomed larger and larger in the field of view alongside its bigger companion.
A mini satellite followed a few minutes behind to take photos of the impact. The Italian Cubesat was released from Dart two weeks ago.
Scientists insisted Dart would not shatter Dimorphos. The spacecraft packed a scant 1,260 pounds (570 kilograms), compared with the asteroid’s 11 billion pounds (5 billion kilograms). But that should be plenty to shrink its 11-hour, 55-minute orbit around Didymos.
The impact should pare 10 minutes off that, but telescopes will need anywhere from a few days to nearly a month to verify the new orbit. The anticipated orbital shift of 1 per cent might not sound like much, scientists noted. But they stressed it would amount to a significant change over years.
Planetary defence experts prefer nudging a threatening asteroid or comet out of the way, given enough lead time, rather than blowing it up and creating multiple pieces that could rain down on Earth. Multiple impactors might be needed for big space rocks or a combination of impactors and so-called gravity tractors, not-yet-invented devices that would use their own gravity to pull an asteroid into a safer orbit.
“The dinosaurs didn’t have a space program to help them know what was coming, but we do,” NASA’s senior climate adviser Katherine Calvin said, referring to the mass extinction 66 million years ago believed to have been caused by a major asteroid impact, volcanic eruptions or both.
The non-profit B612 Foundation, dedicated to protecting Earth from asteroid strikes, has been pushing for impact tests like Dart since its founding by astronauts and physicists 20 years ago. Monday’s feat aside, the world must do a better job of identifying the countless space rocks lurking out there, warned the foundation’s executive director, Ed Lu, a former astronaut.
Significantly less than half of the estimated 25,000 near-Earth objects in the deadly 460-foot (140-metre) range have been discovered, according to NASA. And fewer than 1 per cent of the millions of smaller asteroids, capable of widespread injuries, are known.
The Vera Rubin Observatory, nearing completion in Chile by the National Science Foundation and U.S. Energy Department, promises to revolutionize the field of asteroid discovery, Lu noted.
Finding and tracking asteroids, “That’s still the name of the game here. That’s the thing that has to happen in order to protect the Earth,” he said.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NASA's asteroid-deflecting spacecraft crashes into test target
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 9.6 million kilometres away
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
Here's how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year
Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag for Canadians this year, according to data compiled by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
Port aux Basques woman swept up in Fiona storm surge shares her survival story
A woman from Port aux Basques, N.L., is sharing her story of survival after she was swept under a Jeep and had to be rescued as post-tropical storm Fiona battered the small coastal town.
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
Jupiter is about to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years
Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday, September 26, according to NASA.
Data shows Fiona's impact across Atlantic Canada as all-time records broken
Fiona, a category 4 hurricane turned post-tropical cyclone storm, barrelled through Atlantic Canada leaving behind flooded streets, wrecked homes and towns in darkness. CTVNews.ca looks at the data behind the destruction.
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
Canada
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Port aux Basques woman swept up in Fiona storm surge shares her survival story
A woman from Port aux Basques, N.L., is sharing her story of survival after she was swept under a Jeep and had to be rescued as post-tropical storm Fiona battered the small coastal town.
-
Here's how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year
Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag for Canadians this year, according to data compiled by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
-
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
-
Fiona fallout: Losses being tallied as hundreds of soldiers arrive for cleanup duty
Residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are coming to terms with the full scope of the damage left behind after post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the region over the weekend as one of the strongest storms Canada's East Coast has ever faced.
-
In Port aux Basques, N.L., residents reeling after Fiona destroys dozens of homes
Post-tropical storm Fiona carved a path of devastation across parts of Atlantic Canada, leaving behind smashed homes, roads strewn with debris and hundreds of thousands of people without power.
World
-
U.K. court to hold hearing in U.S. diplomatic immunity case after teen's road death
A court case against an American citizen who left Britain after being involved in a crash that killed a teenage motorcyclist more than three years ago will be heard this week, U.K. prosecutors said Monday.
-
Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Snowden
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted citizenship to former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, nine years after he exposed the scale of secret surveillance operations by the National Security Agency
-
How Giorgia Meloni's party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy
Here's a look at how Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy's biggest party.
-
Building collapse near Kenyan capital kills 3; more missing
A multi-storey building collapsed outside Kenya's capital Monday, killing a woman and two children, and rescuers picked through the debris in search of a family reported missing.
-
Climate change is causing hurricanes to intensify faster than ever
Hurricane Ian is strengthening rapidly in the Caribbean as it passes over the ultra-warm waters of the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center had predicted the system would rapidly intensify from a tropical storm to at least a category 4 hurricane in less than 72 hours.
-
White House announces Dec. 1 state visit for France's Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington in early December for the first state visit of President Joe Biden's tenure, an occasion marked by pomp and pageantry that is designed to celebrate relations between the United States and its closest allies.
Politics
-
MPs hold emergency debate on Fiona response, PM Trudeau to visit impacted regions
Members of Parliament are holding an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night, giving MPs a chance to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada' following the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm Fiona. And, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making plans to visit the regions impacted 'as soon as possible this week.'
-
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Health
-
B.C. radiologists warn of possible 'tsunami of cancer cases' due to delayed medical imaging
A letter sent to B.C.'s health minister from a society of radiologists is warning the province could see a 'tsunami of cancer cases' if a delay in medical imaging isn't addressed.
-
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says
A new study says reduced access to HIV services during early COVID-19 lockdowns in British Columbia was associated with a "sharp increase" in HIV transmission among some drug users.
-
COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large U.S. study finds
People who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for a host of brain injuries a year later compared with people who were never infected by the coronavirus, U.S. researchers report.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA's asteroid-deflecting spacecraft crashes into test target
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 9.6 million kilometres away
-
Walmart enters the metaverse with Roblox experiences
Walmart announced Monday it is launching two immersive online experiences with Roblox, a metaverse mega-platform extremely popular with young kids.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
Entertainment
-
James Earl Jones is hanging up his cape as Darth Vader
James Earl Jones, who for decades has provided Darth Vader's iconic, menacing voice, will not record new lines for new 'Star Wars' projects.
-
Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs, urges him to visit Ukraine
The Polish city of Krakow cancelled gigs by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters because of his sympathetic stance toward Russia in its war against Ukraine, a local councilman said Monday, inviting the singer to visit Ukraine with him to see the extent of Russian crimes.
-
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna will take centre stage at February's Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday.
Business
-
Here's how the falling loonie may impact your personal finances
Along with a high inflation rate, Canadians are also contending with a loonie that's dropping in value. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew explains the impact this will have on your personal finances, and tips to make your money go further.
-
Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter to retire next year, Finning CEO will take over
Scotiabank says chief executive Brian Porter will retire at the end of January next year.
-
Here's how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year
Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag for Canadians this year, according to data compiled by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
Lifestyle
-
Flashes of bold UN talk on feminism, masculinity, patriarchy
Few men in power have delved deeply into gender equality on the main stage of the United Nations this month, but the ones who did went there boldly: claiming feminist credibility, selling 'positive masculinity' and resolutely demanding an end to The Patriarchy.
-
'You don't know until you try': Winnipeg artist still painting at age 90
A Winnipeg painter is still sharing her passion with others after decades in the field.
-
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm on Saturday, curating a new collection for Dolce & Gabbana that took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks.
Sports
-
Brett Favre also sought welfare money for football facility: texts
After Mississippi spent millions of dollars in welfare money on Brett Favre's pet project, a university volleyball arena, the retired NFL quarterback tried two years later to get additional cash from the state's welfare agency for another sports facility, new court documents show.
-
Canada's Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles Sunday, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup.
-
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna will take centre stage at February's Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday.
Autos
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
-
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.
-
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.