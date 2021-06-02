Advertisement
NASA plans two new missions to Venus, its first in decades
Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021 4:55PM EDT
Workers near the top of the 526 ft. Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center spruce up the NASA logo standing on scaffolds in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Share:
LOS ANGELES -- NASA on Wednesday announced plans to launch two new scientific missions to Venus between 2028 and 2030 - its first in decades - to study the atmosphere and geologic history of Earth's closest planetary neighbor.
Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Will Dunham in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese.
RELATED IMAGES