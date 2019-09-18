NASA manager casts doubt on 2024 moon landing by astronauts
This composite image made available by NASA in 2011 shows the far side of Earth's moon. (NASA / Goddard/Arizona State University via AP)
Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 1:33PM EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A top NASA manager is casting doubt on the space agency's ability to land astronauts on the moon by 2024.
Kenneth Bowersox, acting associate administrator for human exploration, told a Congressional subcommittee Wednesday that NASA is doing its best to meet the White House-imposed deadline. But he says he wouldn't bet anything on it.
Bowersox -- a former space shuttle and space station commander -- says it's good for NASA to have "that aggressive goal." He says many things need to come together, like funding and technical challenges, for 2024 to stand a chance. And he acknowledges there's a lot of risk in making that date.
The Trump administration urged NASA in March to accelerate its moon-landing plans by four years to 2024.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- A pelican in Nova Scotia? Unusual birds blown into Cape Breton by Dorian
- What to expect from iOS 13, which is coming this week
- Earth to warm more quickly, new climate models show
- The U.S. Navy just confirmed these UFO videos are the real deal
- NASA manager casts doubt on 2024 moon landing by astronauts