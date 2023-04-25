NASA chief says moon mission comes amid 'space race' with China, defends Russian partnership
As astronauts prepare for the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years, a space exploration plan that will see Canada taking on an increased role, the question of keeping up with China will be a consideration, according to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
Nelson sat down with CTV’s Power Play for a broadcast exclusive discussion about the dynamics of space relationships with Russia and China, and the continuing role that Canada will play in the exploration of deep space.
“The short answer is yes, we're in a space race to get to the Moon with China,” he said Monday.
Despite global tensions with Russia due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, NASA’s relationship with Russia’s cosmonauts is as strong as ever, Nelson said, adding that he sees a lack of transparency from China’s space agency.
Canada is less willing to characterize it as a contest to get to the moon first.
“I don’t know if it’s a race, but it’s certainly a moment for humanity,” Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, told reporters on Parliament Hill Monday.
“You know, we’re going back to space after 52 years, so that’s a moment.”
Artemis II is the first crewed mission to the moon since 1972, and will include Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen among its crew, the first astronaut outside of the U.S. to travel to the moon.
The mission comes at a time when China’s ambitious space program has embarked on or is planning several lunar missions, landing a lunar rover in 2019 and planning a lunar research station within the decade.
It also comes at a time in which terrestrial tensions are high between Russia — whose space agency has consistently worked with NASA over the decades — and western allies of Ukraine including the U.S. and Canada, due to Russia’s continued invasion.
And yet, the difference in space relations could not be more stark, Nelson said.
“In civilian space, we have co-operated with the Russians ever since 1975,” he said. “In the midst of the Cold War, the Soviet Union, and today, we still co-operate with them in a very collaborative and peaceful way.”
He pointed out that Russian cosmonauts operate the International Space Station side by side with NASA astronauts, and that they frequently trust each other with their lives.
“We built the International Space Station with the Russians. What a contrast, with the Chinese government,” Nelson said. “They are secretive, they are non-transparent. They will not share when Earth is threatened by one of their tumbling rockets coming back in, they will not share their trajectories, so it's a huge difference in the way we approach our civilian space program with the Russians visa vie the Chinese.”
China has faced criticism in the past from NASA for its handling of space debris after the remnants of a rocket plunged into the Indian Ocean in 2021. China’s space agency rebutted that the majority of the rocket burned up in reentry, and has accused the U.S. of inflaming tensions.
Nelson said that despite the war in Ukraine, NASA’s relationship with Russian’s space agency has not changed.
“Fortunately, the professional, steady-as-you-go relationship has not missed a beat. It does take the two of us, Russia and the U.S., to operate the space station,” he said.
“What an irony that is. Look what's happening in Ukraine, on the face of the earth. And look at the peaceful relationship we have in space.”
NASA is aiming to put astronauts back on the lunar surface by the end of 2025, hoping to explore an area that they didn’t explore the last time boots were on the Moon: the south pole.
“We go back to the moon, this time, it's a different moon. Because we're going to the South Pole,” Nelson said. “And we go back for a different purpose. It's not just to go and come back. It's now to go there to learn, to live, to invent, to create, in order to go on out into the cosmos further.”
It’ll be a landmark moment not just for NASA, but for Canada and the Canadian Space Agency, as the first Canadian astronaut will be orbiting the Moon when Artemis II launches in 2024.
Nelson pointed out that Canada has been an invaluable collaborator in space exploration for a long time, having developed the famous Canadarm and its successors.
“It was first on the space shuttle, the vehicle that I flew on,” Nelson said. “It is now on the International Space Station, and it will be, and Canada was the first to sign up for, what will be a mini space station in lunar orbit.”
Artemis II is only one stage in NASA’s current plan for furthering space exploration. The agency aims to develop a space station in lunar orbit, to be called the Lunar Gateway, all in the hopes of travelling deeper into space.
“There will be a Canadian on Gateway,” he said.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NASA chief says moon mission comes amid 'space race' with China, defends Russian partnership
As astronauts prepare for the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years, a space exploration plan that will see Canada taking on an increased role, the question of keeping up with China will be a consideration, according to the administrator of NASA.
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
'Carolean' era: Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all 15 countries with King Charles III as head of state have entered a new era. CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what it means to live in the 'Carolean' age.
Canada
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
-
WestJet pilots still without agreement, head into 21-day 'cooling off' period
Talks between the union that represents WestJet pilots and the company have so far failed to reach an agreement, which means the organization is one step closer toward a possible strike.
-
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
-
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
World
-
Long days of gravediggers tell story of Ukraine's war dead
In Ukraine, even the business of death has become routine as funerals are held for soldiers across the country almost every day, at times multiple times a day.
-
Venezuelan Guaido denounces being expelled from Colombia
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said he was expelled from Colombia hours after he crossed the border from Venezuela to try to meet with some participants at Tuesday's international conference to discuss his country's political crisis.
-
Israel marks Memorial Day plagued by divisions, violence
Israel marked its Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks on Tuesday against the backdrop of some of the deepest political divisions in its history and soaring tensions with Palestinians.
-
Pakistani police say electrical shorts caused deadly blasts
Pakistani police said Tuesday the twin blasts that struck a counterterrorism facility in the country's northwest and killed 16 people the previous day were caused by electrical shorts and not a terror attack, as initially suggested.
-
Ex-UN head Ban Ki-moon urges army to end Myanmar violence
Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday urged Myanmar's ruling military to take the initiative in finding a way out of the country's violent political crisis, including releasing political detainees, after a surprise meeting with the army leader who seized power two years ago.
-
Moscow hosts more Turkiye-Syria rapprochement talks
Russia's defence minister hosted his counterparts from Iran, Syria and Turkiye on Tuesday for talks that were part of the Kremlin's efforts to help broker a rapprochement between the Turkish and Syrian governments.
Politics
-
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
-
Joly 'concerned' as Azerbaijan escalates Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Armenia
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she's 'deeply concerned' about Azerbaijan escalating a long-running dispute with Armenia over a breakaway province by blocking its main access road.
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Health
-
North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions
North Dakota on Monday adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure throughout pregnancy, with slim exceptions up to six weeks' gestation.
-
Oncologists debate providing patients with fewer cancer treatments, not more
A small group of oncologists is gathering in Kingston, Ont., this week to discuss compassionate care options for cancer patients.
-
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
Sci-Tech
-
Famous Twitter users disavow Musk over verification return
Celebrities, professional athletes and other high-profile Twitter users are once again being verified by the social media platform and they don't know why their blue check marks reappeared -- nor do they seem too happy about it.
-
Artemis II crew: Anticipating cramped quarters on upcoming lunar mission
The Artemis II crew share their thoughts on the upcoming lunar mission that will see them spend ten days in a capsule that measures just five metres in diameter.
-
NASA chief says moon mission comes amid 'space race' with China, defends Russian partnership
As astronauts prepare for the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years, a space exploration plan that will see Canada taking on an increased role, the question of keeping up with China will be a consideration, according to the administrator of NASA.
Entertainment
-
Tucker Carlson and other high-profile Fox News oustings
Tucker Carlson is the latest high-profile Fox News personality to be forced out by the network, which just last week agreed to pay nearly US$800 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over false election claims.
-
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
-
Harry Belafonte had world's first million-seller album, and other facts to know
Here are some facts about actor-activist Harry Belafonte, who has died at the age of 96.
Business
-
Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News may be ratings bane, advertising boon
Star host Tucker Carlson's abrupt exit from Fox News is likely to hit short-term ratings but could nudge more mainstream advertisers to consider a network they have snubbed for being too partisan, investors and analysts said.
-
Ben & Jerry's co-founder starts nonprofit cannabis company
One of the co-founders of Ben & Jerry's has gone from ice cream to cannabis with a social mission.
-
WestJet pilots still without agreement, head into 21-day 'cooling off' period
Talks between the union that represents WestJet pilots and the company have so far failed to reach an agreement, which means the organization is one step closer toward a possible strike.
Lifestyle
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
Inside the Italian village being repopulated by Americans
As foreigners flock to buy old, inexpensive houses in Italy, one group has gone a step further, helping to revive a depopulated town. Irsina, deep in the southern Basilicata region, is home to over 300 non-Italians from 12 different countries, alongside 4,000 local residents.
-
'They're settling in really well': 3 orphaned bear cubs adjusting to new home at Manitoba rescue
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba has some new guests that will be calling the shelter home for the spring and summer months.
Sports
-
Liverpool's most important signing could be off the field
In an offseason when Liverpool is looking to make key signings to compete at the top of the Premier League again, its most important business of all could come off the field.
-
Former sport minister calls for national inquiry citing abuse, misconduct in sport
Canada's former sport minister is calling for 'real leaders to step up' over fears the country may repeat history if the federal government doesn't launch a national inquiry into sports culture.
-
Is NFL hypocritical or hypervigilant in betting punishment?
Sixty years after Paul Hornung and Alex Karras were suspended a full season for wagering on football games, gambling is now as much a part of the NFL spectacle as mock drafts, tailgating and Super Bowl halftime shows.
Autos
-
GM, Samsung plan new EV battery cell factory in U.S.
General Motors and South Korea's Samsung SDI plan to invest more than US$3 billion in building a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday.
-
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.