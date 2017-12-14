

CTVNews.ca Staff





NASA’s Kepler telescope and a Google neural network have identified a distant star system orbited by eight planets, tying it with our own solar system for the most known planets orbiting a star.

The discovery was made with help from a machine learning neural network at Google AI.

Machine learning involves training an artificial intelligence to evaluate complex situations based on a number of factors and inputs. The AI learns to prioritize certain bits of information over others, and eventually becomes adept at figuring something out through supervised trial and error.

The announcement was live-streamed on NASA’s website.

