NASA accepts delivery of European powerhouse for moonship
A view of NASA's Orion engineering model from the rear cockpit area of the C-17 aircraft it was loaded on March 6, 2017. (Matt Harding / The Yuma Sun via AP)
Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 11:42AM EST
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA has accepted delivery of a key European part needed to power the world's next-generation moonship.
U.S. and European leaders gathered at Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Friday to mark the occasion.
The newly arrived powerhouse, or service module, will propel NASA's Orion capsule to the moon during a test flight without passengers planned for 2020. A mega rocket under development by NASA will launch everything.
Orion and the attached service module are meant to fly near the moon, but not land. Future missions will carry astronauts, with the goal of building an outpost just beyond the moon that could enable lunar landings and Mars expeditions.
European Space Agency chief Jan Worner says we're not going back, we're going forward to the moon since it's a brand new way.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Facebook says it's getting better at removing hate speech
- After 12 years, Twitter's edit button may finally become a reality
- Chilly 'super-Earth' may orbit Sun’s nearest single star neighbour
- Take a weight off: 'Grand K' kilo being retired
- Halifax researchers say microbe reveals 'major new branch' of evolutionary tree