Mystery of why Roman buildings have survived so long has been unravelled, scientists say
The majestic structures of ancient Rome have survived for millennia — a testament to the ingenuity of Roman engineers, who perfected the use of concrete.
But how did their construction materials help keep colossal buildings like the Pantheon (which has the world's largest unreinforced dome) and the Colosseum standing for more than 2,000 years?
Roman concrete, in many cases, has proven to be longer-lasting than its modern equivalent, which can deteriorate within decades. Now, scientists behind a new study say they have uncovered the mystery ingredient that allowed the Romans to make their construction material so durable and build elaborate structures in challenging places such as docks, sewers and earthquake zones.
The study team, including researchers from the United States, Italy and Switzerland, analyzed 2,000-year-old concrete samples that were taken from a city wall at the archaeological site of Privernum, in central Italy, and are similar in composition to other concrete found throughout the Roman Empire.
They found that white chunks in the concrete, referred to as lime clasts, gave the concrete the ability to heal cracks that formed over time. The white chunks previously had been overlooked as evidence of sloppy mixing or poor-quality raw material.
"For me, it was really difficult to believe that ancient Roman (engineers) would not do a good job because they really made careful effort when choosing and processing materials," said study author Admir Masic, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
"Scholars wrote down precise recipes and imposed them on construction sites (across the Roman Empire)," Masic added.
The new finding could help make manufacturing today's concrete more sustainable, potentially shaking up society as the Romans once did.
"Concrete allowed the Romans to have an architectural revolution," Masic said. "Romans were able to create and turn the cities into something that is extraordinary and beautiful to live in. And that revolution basically changed completely the way humans live."
Lime clasts and concrete's durability
Concrete is essentially artificial stone or rock, formed by mixing cement, a binding agent typically made from limestone, water, fine aggregate (sand or finely crushed rock ) and coarse aggregate (gravel or crushed rock).
Roman texts had suggested the use of slaked lime (when lime is first combined with water before being mixed) in the binding agent, and that's why scholars had assumed that this was how Roman concrete was made, Masic said.
With further study, the researchers concluded that lime clasts arose because of the use of quicklime (calcium oxide) — the most reactive, and dangerous, dry form of limestone — when mixing the concrete, rather than or in addition to slaked lime.
Additional analysis of the concrete showed that the lime clasts formed at extreme temperatures expected from the use of quicklime, and "hot mixing" was key to the concrete's durable nature.
"The benefits of hot mixing are twofold," Masic said in a news release. "First, when the overall concrete is heated to high temperatures, it allows chemistries that are not possible if you only used slaked lime, producing high-temperature-associated compounds that would not otherwise form. Second, this increased temperature significantly reduces curing and setting times since all the reactions are accelerated, allowing for much faster construction."
To investigate whether the lime clasts were responsible for Roman concrete's apparent ability to repair itself, the team conducted an experiment.
They made two samples of concrete, one following Roman formulations and the other made to modern standards, and deliberately cracked them. After two weeks, water could not flow through the concrete made with a Roman recipe, whereas it passed right through the chunk of concrete made without quicklime.
Their findings suggest that the lime clasts can dissolve into cracks and recrystallize after exposure to water, healing cracks created by weathering before they spread. The researchers said this self-healing potential could pave the way to producing more long-lasting, and thus more sustainable, modern concrete. Such a move would reduce concrete's carbon footprint, which accounts for up to 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the study.
For many years, researchers had thought that volcanic ash from the area of Pozzuoli, on the Bay of Naples, was what made Roman concrete so strong. This kind of ash was transported across the vast Roman empire to be used in construction, and was described as a key ingredient for concrete in accounts by architects and historians at the time.
Masic said that both components are important, but lime was overlooked in the past.
The research was published in the journal Science Advances.
Canada buying F-35s as defence minister says once-maligned jets have 'matured'
Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet, ending the years-long search to replace the aging CF-18 fleet where it first began. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Monday that Canada reached an agreement with the United States and F-35 maker Lockheed Martin to buy 88 of the aircraft at an estimated cost of $19 billion.
As 'Three Amigos' meet in Mexico, experts call on leaders for North American vision
Trade experts and business leaders hope the continent's leaders have a unified vision for North America as the so-called "Three Amigos" gather this week in Mexico City.
Prince Harry accuses royals of complicity in Meghan's pain
Prince Harry has accused the Royal Family of being complicit in his wife Meghan's anguish, claiming his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, had leaked private conversations to the media in order to burnish her own reputation.
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
Workers in China clash with police after reported layoffs at COVID-19 test maker
Workers at a Chinese factory making COVID-19 test kits clashed with police over the weekend after their managers apparently told them to go on vacation early, a move that effectively terminated their employment without notice, according to social media posts and videos reviewed by CNN.
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisers in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts, has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed.
Watchdog group asks FEC to investigate embattled New York Rep. George Santos' campaign finances
A campaign watchdog group is filing a complaint Monday with the U.S. Federal Election Commission, accusing newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos of illegally using campaign funds to pay personal expenses and of concealing the source of more than US$700,000 that the New York Republican plowed into his election bid.
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
BREAKING | Shelter in place for Henvey Inlet First Nation due to 'armed and dangerous' man
Ontario Provincial Police have issued a 'shelter in place' for Henvey Inlet First Nation, about 85 kilometres north of Parry Sound, Monday morning.
As 'Three Amigos' meet in Mexico, experts call on leaders for North American vision
Trade experts and business leaders hope the continent's leaders have a unified vision for North America as the so-called "Three Amigos" gather this week in Mexico City.
Canada buying F-35s as defence minister says once-maligned jets have 'matured'
Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet, ending the years-long search to replace the aging CF-18 fleet where it first began. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Monday that Canada reached an agreement with the United States and F-35 maker Lockheed Martin to buy 88 of the aircraft at an estimated cost of $19 billion.
An Ontario man has pleaded guilty to transporting two people across the Niagara River into the United States nearly four years ago.
A politician who served in Yukon's legislature since 2016 is the territory's new premier.
Palestinian PM says Israel quashing anti-occupation protests
The Palestinian prime minister accused Israel's new ultra-nationalist government of blocking 'even the most non-violent ways of fighting the occupation,' according to an interview published Monday, after Israel retaliated for the Palestinians' successful effort to enlist UN help.
Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation's highest seats of power.
A campaign watchdog group is filing a complaint Monday with the U.S. Federal Election Commission, accusing newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos of illegally using campaign funds to pay personal expenses and of concealing the source of more than US$700,000 that the New York Republican plowed into his election bid.
Russian authorities on Monday announced parallel criminal probes against a famous actor critical of the war in Ukraine and a philanthropist who supports the Russian opposition, the latest in a months-long, sweeping crackdown on dissent.
German investigators on Monday searched two garages used by an Iranian man arrested on suspicion that he could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals.
The Chinese military held large-scale joint combat strike drills starting Sunday, sending war planes and navy vessels toward Taiwan, both the Chinese and Taiwanese defense ministries said.
