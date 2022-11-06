Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.
The platform's new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire's decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for US$8 month as he simultaneously laid off a big chunk of the workforce.
“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended,” Musk wrote. While Twitter previously issued warnings before suspensions, now that it is rolling out “widespread verification, there will be no warning.”
In fact, “any name change at all” would compel the temporary loss of a verified checkmark, the world's richest man said.
Comedian Kathy Griffin had her account suspended Sunday after she switched her screen name to Musk. She told a Bloomberg reporter that she had also used his profile photo.
“I guess not ALL the content moderators were let go? Lol,” Griffin joked afterward on Mastodon, an alternative social media platform where she set up an account last week.
Actor Valerie Bertinelli had similarly appropriated Musk's screen name — posting a series of tweets in support of Democratic candidates on Saturday before switching back to her true name. “Okey-dokey. I've had fun and I think I made my point,” she tweeted afterwards.
Before the stunt, Bertinelli noted the original purpose of the blue verification checkmark. It was granted free of charge to people whose identity Twitter employees had confirmed; with journalists accounting for a big portion of recipients. “It simply meant your identity was verified. Scammers would have a harder time impersonating you,” Bertinelli noted.
“That no longer applies. Good luck out there!” she added.
The $8 verified accounts are Musk's way of democratizing the service, he claims. On Saturday, a Twitter update for iOS devices listed on Apple's app store said users who “sign up now” for the new “Twitter Blue with verification” can get the blue check next to their names “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.”
It said the service would first be available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. However, it was not available Sunday and there was no indication when it would roll go live. A Twitter employ, Esther Crawford, told The Associated Press it is coming “soon but it hasn’t launched yet.”
Twitter did not respond on Sunday to an email seeking comment on the verified accounts issue and Griffin's suspension.
Musk later tweeted, “Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission.”
If the company were to strip current verified users of blue checks — something that hasn't happened — that could exacerbate disinformation on the platform during Tuesday's midterm elections.
Like Griffin, some Twitter users have already begun migrating from the platform — Counter Social is another popular alternative — following layoffs that began Friday that reportedly affected about half of Twitter's 7,500-employee workforce. They fear a breakdown of moderation and verification could create a disinformation free-for-all on what has been the internet's main conduit for reliable communications from public agencies and other institutions.
Many companies have paused advertising on the platform out of concern it could become more unruly under Musk.
Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, sought to assuage such concerns in a tweet Friday. He said the company’s front-line content moderation staff was the group least affected by the job cuts.
Musk tweeted late Friday that there was no choice but to cut jobs “when the company is losing over $4M/day.” He did not provide details on the daily losses at Twitter and said employees who lost their jobs were offered three months’ pay as severance.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud
Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK | Some Arizona Republican candidates target their own party members in election campaigns
CTV National News correspondent Tom Walters describes how some Arizona GOP U.S. midterm election candidates are willing to attack members of their own party to gain votes in a Reporter's Notebok on CTVNews.ca.
'It's my car. Why am I still being handcuffed?' Man wrongly detained by Montreal police speaks out
When Brice Dossa left a Montreal McDonald's last week and tried to get into his car, he didn't expect to end up in handcuffs. And he certainly didn't expect that, despite confirming his innocence, officers wouldn't uncuff him right away -- because they didn't have the key.
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
Canada
-
Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
-
Doctors, nurses call for action on crumbling care as health ministers meet in Vancouver
A family doctor who works in British Columbia and Alberta says patients who don't get the care they need before ending up in overburdened emergency rooms should be a focus for quick action by the country's health ministers as they meet in Vancouver.
-
'It's my car. Why am I still being handcuffed?' Man wrongly detained by Montreal police speaks out
When Brice Dossa left a Montreal McDonald's last week and tried to get into his car, he didn't expect to end up in handcuffs. And he certainly didn't expect that, despite confirming his innocence, officers wouldn't uncuff him right away -- because they didn't have the key.
-
Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud
Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
-
Poll finds 6 of 10 Ontarians blame Ford government for labour disruptions
Six out of ten Ontarians are blaming the Ford government for the ongoing labour disruption involving tens of thousands of education workers that has forced schools to close for in-person learning, a new poll has found.
World
-
REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK
REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK | Some Arizona Republican candidates target their own party members in election campaigns
CTV National News correspondent Tom Walters describes how some Arizona GOP U.S. midterm election candidates are willing to attack members of their own party to gain votes in a Reporter's Notebok on CTVNews.ca.
-
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off
The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy's new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships.
-
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure -- and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out.
-
Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages
A powerful gang leader announced Sunday that he was lifting a blockade at a key fuel terminal that has strangled Haiti's capital for nearly two months.
-
Biden slams GOP, Trump warns of 'tyranny' ahead of U.S. midterms
U.S. President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who revelled in political violence, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose “growing left-wing tyranny" on the final Sunday before midterm elections that could reshape Washington's balance of power.
-
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at international naval review
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile advancement and Russia's war on Ukraine.
Politics
-
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on the midterms, Trump's possible re-election campaign, and the Emergencies Act
Ahead of the upcoming midterm election in the United States, David Cohen, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, sat down with CTV's Question Period to discuss the state of democracy in Canada and the United States, and what he's watching for on Tuesday. Cohen also delved into the prospect of former president Donald Trump running for re-election, as well as his thoughts on the trucker protest and the Canadian government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Trudeau announces byelection in Mississauga-Lakeshore set for Dec. 12
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set a date for a federal byelection in the riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore Sunday.
-
Midterm stakes for Canadians are much the same as in U.S.
In a hyper-polarized midterm election season, what's likely a key concern for Canadians is the same as it should be for Americans, say experts: the dangers that a newly empowered GOP would likely pose to the world's most powerful and enduring democracy.
Health
-
Doctors, nurses call for action on crumbling care as health ministers meet in Vancouver
A family doctor who works in British Columbia and Alberta says patients who don't get the care they need before ending up in overburdened emergency rooms should be a focus for quick action by the country's health ministers as they meet in Vancouver.
-
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
-
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.
-
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
-
B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in 'mind-blowing' encounter
British Columbia scuba diver Andrea Humphreys' new acquaintance greeted her more like a long-lost friend, with extended arms, then a full-body hug, and finally a kiss, lip to tentacle.
Entertainment
-
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.
-
'Black Adam' tops box office again on quiet weekend
On a quiet weekend in movie theatres before the upcoming release of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Warner Bros.' 'Black Adam' topped the box office for the third straight weekend with US$18.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Nick Carter reacts to the death of his brother Aaron at 34: 'God, please take care of my baby brother'
Aaron Carter's older brother Nick is heartbroken after the singer's death at the age of 34, he wrote in a post on Instagram Sunday, saying that despite their 'complicated relationship,' his love for Carter 'has never ever faded.'
Business
-
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
-
More than 200 flights cancelled by WestJet outage; company says further delays 'will be required'
WestJet says more than 200 flights have been cancelled as a result of a system outage this weekend, and more delays and cancellations "will be required" in the coming days.
-
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
Lifestyle
-
Time changes persist despite experts' consensus to end daylight time
Most Canadians will be turning the clocks back by an hour this weekend as various political moves to end seasonal time changes have yet to take broad effect -- but experts say we'd be better off without the twice-a-year shift.
-
80-year-old Port Alberni man fills home with more than 270 eclectic nutcrackers
"This is how it all began," Kenn Whiteman smiles, holding a statue of a regal-looking rodent.
-
The Powerball jackpot is set to be world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6B is Saturday
The "world's largest lotto prize ever offered" -- an estimated US$1.6 billion jackpot -- is now at stake in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the multi-state game operator said Friday.
Sports
-
Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown
Canada's Brad Gushue won the first men's Pan Continental Curling Championship on Sunday with an 11-3 win over South Korea's Byeongjin Jeong.
-
Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters
Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday.
-
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title.
Autos
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
-
Pilot project will see some WestJet planes running on sustainable fuel
For the next three months, anyone flying out of San Francisco to Calgary using WestJet will be part of the airline's commitment to helping the environment.