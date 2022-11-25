Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again
Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired.
It's the latest change to the social media platform that the billionaire Tesla CEO bought last month for $44 billion, coming a day after Musk said he would grant “amnesty” for suspended accounts and causing yet more uncertainty for users.
Twitter previously suspended the premium service, which under Musk granted blue-check labels to anyone paying $8 a month, because of a wave of imposter accounts. Originally, the blue check was given to government entities, corporations, celebrities and journalists verified by the platform to prevent impersonation.
In the latest version, companies will get a gold check, governments will get a gray check, and individuals who pay for the service, whether or not they're celebrities, will get a blue check, Musk said Friday.
“All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates,” he said, adding it was “Painful, but necessary” and promising a “longer explanation” next week. He said the service was “tentatively launching” Dec. 2.
Twitter had put the revamped premium service on hold days after its launch earlier this month after accounts impersonated companies including pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co., Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, and even Musk's own businesses Tesla and SpaceX, along with various professional sports and political figures.
It was just one change in the past two days. On Thursday, Musk said he would grant “amnesty” for suspended accounts, following the results of an online poll he conducted on whether accounts that have not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam” should be reinstated.
The yes vote was 72%. Such online polls are anything but scientific and can easily be influenced by bots. Musk also used one before restoring former U.S. President Donald Trump's account.
“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted Thursday using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”
The move is likely to put the company on a crash course with European regulators seeking to clamp down on harmful online content with tough new rules, which helped cement Europe's reputation as the global leader in efforts to rein in the power of social media companies and other digital platforms.
Zach Meyers, senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform think tank, said giving blanket amnesty based on an online poll is an “arbitrary approach” that's “hard to reconcile with the Digital Services Act,” a new EU law that will start applying to the biggest online platforms by mid-2023.
The law is aimed at protecting internet users from illegal content and reducing the spread of harmful but legal content. It requires big social media platforms to be “diligent and objective” in enforcing restrictions, which must be spelled out clearly in the fine print for users when signing up, Meyers said.
Britain also is working on its own online safety law.
“Unless Musk quickly moves from a `move fast and break things' approach to a more sober management style, he will be on a collision course with Brussels and London regulators,” Meyers said.
European Union officials took to social media to highlight their worries. The 27-nation bloc's executive Commission published a report Thursday that found Twitter took longer to review hateful content and removed less of it this year compared with 2021.
The report was based on data collected over the spring - before Musk acquired Twitter - as part of an annual evaluation of online platforms' compliance with the bloc's voluntary code of conduct on disinformation. It found that Twitter assessed just over half of the notifications it received about illegal hate speech within 24 hours, down from 82% in 2021.
The numbers may yet worsen. Since taking over, Musk has l aid off half the company's 7,500-person workforce along with an untold number of contractors responsible for content moderation. Many others have resigned, including the company's head of trust and safety.
Recent layoffs at Twitter and results of the EU's review “are a source of concern,” the bloc's commissioner for justice, Didier Reynders tweeted Thursday evening after meeting with Twitter executives at the company's European headquarters in Dublin.
In the meeting, Reynders said he “underlined that we expect Twitter to deliver on their voluntary commitments and comply with EU rules,” including the Digital Services Act and the bloc's strict privacy regulations known as General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR.
Vera Jourova, the European Commission's vice president for values and transparency, tweeted Thursday evening that she was concerned about news reports that a “vast amount” of Twitter's European staff were fired.
“If you want to effectively detect and take action against #disinformation & propaganda, this requires resources,” Jourova said. “Especially in the context of Russian disinformation warfare.”
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
In a candid and telling exchange at the federal inquiry examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that a central factor in his decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
WATCH LIVE | Real-time updates: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to the stand Friday at the Public Order Emergency Commission to testify about his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests. CTVNews.ca has live updates from his testimony.
Flair Airlines flight 'exits runway' during landing in Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo International Airport has been shut down to commercial traffic and the Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway during landing Friday morning.
Additional 500,000 units of imported children’s medication on the way amid 'multi-demic' hospital crunch
An additional supply of 500,000 units of children's medication will arrive in Canada over the next three weeks through foreign imports, the federal government announced Friday, as rising flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases place strain on the health-care system and on families.
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing: police
The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia left behind what he called a 'death note' on his phone that apologized for what he was about to do while simultaneously blaming others for mocking him.
Russia steps up missile barrage of recaptured Ukrainian city
A barrage of missiles struck the recently liberated city of Kherson for the second day Friday in a marked escalation of attacks since Russia withdrew from the city two weeks ago following an eight-month occupation. It comes as Russia has stepped up bombardment of Ukraine's power grid and other critical civilian infrastructure.
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
'It's a real challenge': What gaps in Arctic surveillance could mean for Canada
After Canada's auditor general detailed the lack of surveillance in the nation's Arctic waters, a global affairs expert explains where Canada is vulnerable and what’s at stake.
Canada
-
Flair Airlines flight 'exits runway' during landing in Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo International Airport has been shut down to commercial traffic and the Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway during landing Friday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
In a candid and telling exchange at the federal inquiry examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that a central factor in his decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
-
Additional 500,000 units of imported children’s medication on the way amid 'multi-demic' hospital crunch
An additional supply of 500,000 units of children's medication will arrive in Canada over the next three weeks through foreign imports, the federal government announced Friday, as rising flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases place strain on the health-care system and on families.
-
Racial profiling: Quebec to appeal judge's decision on random police stops
Quebec will appeal a recent court decision restricting random roadside stops by police. The ruling was hailed by some as a positive step against racial profiling, but the province says it harms police work and doesn't address the root problem.
-
'It's a real challenge': What gaps in Arctic surveillance could mean for Canada
After Canada's auditor general detailed the lack of surveillance in the nation's Arctic waters, a global affairs expert explains where Canada is vulnerable and what’s at stake.
-
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape.
World
-
Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing: police
The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia left behind what he called a 'death note' on his phone that apologized for what he was about to do while simultaneously blaming others for mocking him.
-
Algeria sentences 49 to death for mob killing amid wildfires
An Algerian court sentenced 49 people to death Thursday for the brutal mob killing of a painter who had been suspected of starting devastating wildfires -- but had actually come to help fight them, according to defense lawyers and the state news agency.
-
Russia steps up missile barrage of recaptured Ukrainian city
A barrage of missiles struck the recently liberated city of Kherson for the second day Friday in a marked escalation of attacks since Russia withdrew from the city two weeks ago following an eight-month occupation. It comes as Russia has stepped up bombardment of Ukraine's power grid and other critical civilian infrastructure.
-
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
More than 100 women have been murdered in Italy so far this year, with almost half of them killed by their intimate partner or ex-partner, the Italian police said.
-
Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on
European officials are scrambling to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months, pledging Friday to send more support that will mitigate the Russian military's efforts to turn off the heat and lights.
-
Beijing on edge as city adds new quarantine centres
Residents of some parts of China's capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered faster construction of COVID-19 quarantine centres and field hospitals.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Real-time updates: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to the stand Friday at the Public Order Emergency Commission to testify about his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests. CTVNews.ca has live updates from his testimony.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
In a candid and telling exchange at the federal inquiry examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that a central factor in his decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
-
'Time was up': Takeaways from PMO staff testimony on Trudeau's decision to invoke Emergencies Act
On Thursday, a trio of top staffers in the Prime Minister's Office testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act. Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead took the stand as a panel, testifying about the roles they played during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and as senior officials were examining what options they had to address the Ottawa occupation and border blockades.
Health
-
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
-
'I come home and I cry': Rise in patients with respiratory illnesses leaving health-care workers drained
Hospitals and clinics across Canada are seeing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses that is leaving many to operate at full capacity. As health-care workers scramble to meet the increased demand, they say overtime has become the norm and they remain unsure of how much longer they can withstand the pressure.
-
As anti-trans health bills surge in U.S., some Canadian experts are expressing concern
Hundreds of people packed into the Ohio Statehouse last week to beg lawmakers not to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth, a scene that has been playing out across the U.S. as legislation targeting the transgender community continues its rapid increase, causing some activists in Canada to worry.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk says he's granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting 'amnesty' for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.
-
Lunar rover: A look at Canadian tech bound for the moon
An Ontario company building the first Canadian lunar rover hopes to see it soon land on the moon, where it will help scientists better understand if and how humans can live there.
-
Webb telescope captures first look at an exoplanet's atmospheric breakdown
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a detailed molecular and chemical portrait of a faraway planet's skies, scoring another first for the exoplanet science community.
Entertainment
-
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her 'This Is Me...Then' to announce an update.
-
Movie reviews: 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' puts twists on twists
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews three new movies: Daniel Craig whodunnit 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' Disney's animated 'Strange World,' and sports drama 'The Swimmers.'
-
Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back, but says David Hyde Pierce opted out of returning as Frasier's brother in the hit series' revival.
Business
-
Inflation hovers over U.S. shoppers heading into Black Friday
Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns in the U.S., but inflation is weighing on consumers.
-
What's the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?
Western governments are aiming to cap the price of Russia's oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow's budget, its military and the invasion of Ukraine.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading amid gains in the industrials, financial and battery metals sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed upon reopening following the Thanksgiving holiday closure.
Lifestyle
-
'It looks like Poseidon': Ingersoll, Ont. photographer captures spectacular image of face in waves
While working along the Lake Erie shoreline last weekend, a photographer from Ingersoll captured something unexpected. 'It took me hours to go through them all but I found a couple I really liked and that one stood out,' said Cody Evans.
-
Flossie, the world's oldest living cat, is nearly 27 years old
Flossie, at the age of almost 27 -- which is the feline equivalent of being 120 human years old, according to Guinness World Records -- has been crowned the world's oldest living cat.
-
French bulldog wins top prize at U.S. National Dog Show
Winston the French bulldog won Best in Show, the top spot, at this year's 21st Annual U.S. National Dog Show. Winston is the first French bulldog to ever win the competition's top prize.
Sports
-
Justin Jefferson sets NFL receiving record in Vikings win over Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
Croatia takes note of Canada coach John Herdman's post-game comment at World Cup
An emotional John Herdman has apparently given Croatia some bulletin-board material ahead of its World Cup showdown with Canada on Sunday.
Autos
-
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapours onto a hot engine and cause fires.
-
Tesla owners can now fully self drive in downtown Toronto
Tesla drivers will now be able to use the full self-driving beta program in Toronto's downtown after the company removed a geofence prohibiting its use.
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.