

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





The most popular video on YouTube was pulled offline after hackers appear to have defaced the content.

The image for the link leading to the music video for Luis Fonsi’s hit song “Despacito” has been replaced with one showing a group of hooded, masked individuals pointing guns at the camera.

Hackers calling themselves Prosox and Kuroi'SH took to Twitter on Tuesday to brag about the disruption to Google’s popular video-sharing platform.

“Its just for fun i just use script ‘youtube-change-title-video’ and i write "hacked" don t judge me i love youtube <3,” wrote a user called Prosox.

A self-described security researcher called Kuroi'SH tweeted that artists including Shakira, Adele and Post Malone have also been targeted.