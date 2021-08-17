TORONTO -- The previous Pi-digit world record has been smashed by a new high-performance computer.

The computer, in preparation for handling complex calculations, was tasked with the goal of calculating Pi to 62.8 trillion digits. The previous record, made in January 2020, was 50 trillion digits.

Switzerland's University of Applied Sciences of Graubünden's Center for Data Analytics, Visualization and Simulation (DAViS) had been running the calculation on its high-performance computer since April 28. After 108 days and nine hours, the calculation is complete, setting an astonishing new record, with more than 12 trillion more digits.

At this speed, it is nearly twice as fast as Google's 2019 record, according to a press release by the university, and more than three times as fast as the 2020 World Record holder.

"We wanted to achieve several goals with the record attempt," Heiko Rölke, head of DAViS, said in a press release.

The university will publicly release the entire 62.8 trillion digits of Pi upon entry to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The new last 10 known digits of Pi are 7817924264, according to the University of Applied Sciences of Graubünden.