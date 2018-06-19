More temporary fisheries closures ordered after right whale sighting
In this April 10, 2008 file photo, a North Atlantic right whale breaks the ocean surface off Provincetown, Mass., in Cape Cod Bay. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 7:12AM EDT
HALIFAX -- The federal government has announced a temporary fisheries closure in the Bay of Fundy following a North Atlantic right whale sighting.
The Fisheries Department says the area in Grand Manan Basin will be closed to fixed-gear fishing activities starting at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, and will remain closed until further notice.
Ottawa says all gear must be removed from the area before the time of closure, and notice will be given prior to reopening.
It says the closure affects lobster, crab, groundfish, herring and mackerel licences.
A map of the area east of Grand Manan Island says an endangered right whale was spotted on Saturday.
The population suffered 17 losses last year -- 12 of them in Canadian waters -- likely due to rope entanglements and ship collisions.
