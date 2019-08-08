Montana judge orders neo-Nazi website publilsher to pay U.S. $14M
In this July 11, 2019 file photo, Tanya Gersh, a Montana real estate agent, embraces her father Lloyd Rosenstein following a hearing at the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse in Missoula. A Montana judge has ordered the publisher of a neo-Nazi website to pay Gersh over $14 million for encouraging his readers to harass her and her family. (Ben Allen/The Missoulian via AP, File)
Matt Volz, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 5:43PM EDT
HELENA, Mont. - A Montana judge has ordered the publisher of a neo-Nazi website to pay a real estate agent $14 million for encouraging his readers to harass her and her family.
U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen on Thursday also ordered The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin to permanently remove all posts, comments and images about Tanya Gersh, her husband and son.
Christensen's order adopts the findings of a magistrate judge who called Anglin's conduct against Gersh "egregious and reprehensible."
Anglin accused Gersh of trying to run the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer out of the town of Whitefish, and told his readers to unleash a "troll storm on her" in 2016.
Gersh said in her lawsuit that her family received hundreds of threatening, harassing and anti-Semitic messages.
Anglin did not immediately respond to an email for comment.
