Microsoft says people who use its popular word processor will soon be able to make better-looking documents with less effort.

The tech giant announced Monday that its Word Online software is getting an artificial intelligence boost that it said will enable users to “write polished prose, create more professional documents and efficiently navigate documents created by others.”

Word has long been able to underscore potential errors in spelling and grammar. Microsoft said the new feature will go beyond that to offer suggestions on making users’ language smoother and more inclusive, such as using the term “police officer” instead of “policeman.”

Another feature of Ideas in Word, as it is called, will allow it to notice when a user is trying to create section headers or a table of contents manually, and alert them that they could use a tool of Word specifically designed for that purpose.

A similar feature is already in place in Microsoft’s Excel spreadsheet creator and PowerPoint presentation tool.

The new feature is expected to roll out to Word Online users this fall.