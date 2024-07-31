Sci-Tech

    Microsoft says that a cyberattack triggered the hours-long outage impacting Azure customers

    New York -

    A global Microsoft Azure outage that impacted a range of services for consumers Tuesday — from reports of stalling Outlook emails to trouble ordering on Starbucks’ mobile app — was triggered by distributed denial of service cyberattack, according to the tech giant.

    Microsoft Azure, a cloud computing platform used by companies worldwide, confirmed the attack in a status update — and said that an error in the platform’s defense response may have “amplified the impact” rather than initially mitigating it.

    As a result, systems temporarily went down for select customers in an hours-long disruption.

