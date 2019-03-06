Microsoft says Iran-linked hackers targeted businesses
In this April 28, 2015, file photo, a man walks past a Microsoft sign set up for the Microsoft BUILD conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 6:43PM EST
REDMOND, Wash. - Microsoft has detected cyberattacks linked to Iranian hackers that targeted thousands of people at more than 200 companies over the past two years.
That's according to a Wall Street Journal report Wednesday that the hacking campaign stole corporate secrets and wiped data from computers.
Microsoft told the Journal the cyberattacks affected oil-and-gas companies and makers of heavy machinery in several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United Kingdom, India and the U.S., and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.
Microsoft attributed the attacks to a group it calls Holmium, and which other security researchers call APT33. Microsoft says it detected Holmium targeting more than 2,200 people with phishing emails that can install malicious code.
A call seeking comment from Iran's mission to the UN wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.
