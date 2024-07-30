Microsoft reports network infrastructure issues globally

Microsoft is reporting issues with its Azure network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.

Downdetector.ca shows an increase in error reports at around 7:30 a.m., including issues with logins, the website and the Microsoft app.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Microsoft 365 noted a "degraded performance" with several of its services and features.

"Customers may experience timeouts connecting to Azure services. We have multiple engineering teams engaged to diagnose and resolve the issue," the tech company said in an online advisory.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to Microsoft for comment.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…