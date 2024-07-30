Microsoft outage impacting customers in Canada, around the world
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Microsoft is reporting issues with its Azure network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Downdetector.ca shows an increase in error reports at around 7:30 a.m., including issues with logins, the website and the Microsoft app.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Microsoft 365 noted a "degraded performance" with several of its services and features.
"Customers may experience timeouts connecting to Azure services. We have multiple engineering teams engaged to diagnose and resolve the issue," the tech company said in an online advisory.
CTVNews.ca has reached out to Microsoft for comment.
Earlier this month, millions of computers operating on Windows crashed after cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike released a software update. The global outage impacted 8.5 million devices, grounded several flights and left customers without access to critical services like banking and health care.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come…
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A nine-year-old girl wounded in a stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in northwestern England died Tuesday, bringing the death toll to three, as police questioned a 17-year-old suspect arrested minutes after the rampage.
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
The 52-year-old rapper's transformation – from superstar on trial for murder in the 1990s to Martha Stewart bestie on 'grandpa's duties' at the Olympics – has been so slow and shrewd.
British Columbia's minister of emergency management is scheduled to give an update on the wildfire situation today as some areas in the province cool off while others flare.
Lawyers are set to make final arguments to a jury today in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
Jasper's most famous bear is fully intact following last week's destructive wildfire that levelled a third of the town.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
A nine-year-old girl wounded in a stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in northwestern England died Tuesday, bringing the death toll to three, as police questioned a 17-year-old suspect arrested minutes after the rampage.
Venezuelans across the country took to the streets on Monday to protest a disputed election, clashing with police as uncertainty swirls around the results amid allegations of election fraud.
Donald Trump on Monday seemed to back away from his earlier commitment to debate Vice-President Kamala Harris, questioning the value of a meetup and saying he 'probably' will debate but he 'can also make a case for not doing it.'
The acting director of the U.S. Secret Service says he 'cannot defend' why the roof used by the gunman in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump was not secured.
William L. Calley Jr., who as an Army lieutenant led the U.S. soldiers who killed hundreds of Vietnamese civilians in the My Lai massacre, the most notorious war crime in modern American military history, has died. He was 80.
One of the three women killed at their family home just north of London earlier this month was still alive with a crossbow bolt lodged in her chest when police arrived, an inquest heard Tuesday.
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has 'serious concerns' about Sunday's election results in Venezuela.
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
A growing set of evidence suggests that using semaglutide could lead to decreased substance use, and a large new study shows a promising link between the medication and tobacco use.
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
Canadian organizations embroiled in data breaches wind up paying an average $6.32 million to resolve the incidents, a new study from IBM says.
The 52-year-old rapper's transformation – from superstar on trial for murder in the 1990s to Martha Stewart bestie on 'grandpa's duties' at the Olympics – has been so slow and shrewd.
A special prosecutor is opposing a request by a former movie armourer that she be released from prison while seeking a new trial and appeal of her involuntary manslaughter conviction in a 2021 shooting on the set of the film 'Rust.'
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
George Weston Ltd. says a recent settlement it reached in the bread price-fixing class actions it faced had a $253 million impact on its second-quarter net earnings.
With the Olympics underway in Paris, hotel operators made a final push to lure last-minute travellers, lowering prices and dropping minimum stay requirements after some people balked at what they saw as price-gouging prior to the games.
The Competition Bureau says it is launching its market study of domestic airline service as concerns around prices and quality persist.
An Italian athlete made a public and heartfelt apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
A woman originally from a Manitoba First Nation is beaming with excitement after winning a pageant over the weekend.
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
Canada will play for gold in women’s rugby sevens after upsetting Australia 21-12 in semifinal action at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash.
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
Laurence Desjardins says the wind was loud enough to keep her awake through the night as white ash fell around the tent where she was camping with friends on a glacier in B.C.'s West Kootenay region.
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
A Vancouver Island art dealer has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 after police seized hundreds of artworks valued in the tens of millions of dollars from a gallery near Victoria.
York Regional Police are continuing their search for a missing Markham woman who they believe was kidnapped and hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Toronto on Tuesday as the city wraps up what has been the wettest July on record.
TC Energy said on Tuesday that it will sell a minority stake in its Nova Gas transmission system and the Foothills pipeline assets for C$1 billion ($722.1 million) to certain indigenous Canadian communities as part of a plan to reduce its debt and fund investments.
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Lawyers are set to make final arguments to a jury today in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
Porter has announced non-stop service between the Ottawa International Airport and the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, starting November 1.
Ottawa Fire Services brought a blaze in Stittsville under control early Monday evening after flames engulfed the property. Two people were reported hurt.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
Montreal police say the death of a 64-year-old woman found in an apartment in Lachine Monday is being treated as a homicide.
The countdown is on for the byelection in the Montreal riding of LaSalle-Emard-Verdun and it's shaping up to be a close race between the Liberals and the NDP, according to one political analyst.
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
A teenaged boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis has been found dead and is the victim of homicide, say police.
The Edmonton Elks are making a change at quarterback after losing every game this season so far.
Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint and fleeing across a beach in St. Raphael on Monday.
The opening of the first commercial fishery season for whelk was celebrated in Louisbourg, N.S., Tuesday.
Families who attended a reunion in Africville -- a historic neighbourhood in north-end Halifax – over the weekend are still packing up their belongings two days after a shooting ended the annual event early.
A car crash is impacting traffic on Tuesday morning on the east side of Winnipeg.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
A fenced-off parking lot in the heart of Osborne Village could finally be getting a new lease on life.
A Regina man is sorting out the aftermath of an incident that saw a stolen city vehicle being pursued by police crash into his garage last week.
It was standing room only at a public meeting in Moose Jaw on Monday evening as people gathered to share thoughts on the possible relocation of Riverside Mission shelter, in addition to growing concerns around mental health and addictions.
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Community members in Wilmot Township are once again raising concerns over the Region of Waterloo’s plan to acquire 770 acres of rural land.
Guelph Police are looking for answers after a young child was found walking near the Hanlon Parkway.
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
The provincial ombudsman is investigating conditions at a notorious women’s jail in Saskatchewan.
A duplex in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood was engulfed in flames on Monday, but no one was injured.
A private security company operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation has found itself embroiled in conflict this month after it says the RCMP accused its staff of impersonating police officers.
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
Three people were rescued Sunday in northern Ontario after a boat ran aground on Lake Superior during thick fog and high winds, police say.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A St. Thomas man has been charged in death of Victoria Dill and police are still looking for one other person.
A prominent area business family has made a major donation to the Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital Foundation.
London’s Maggie Mac Neil has withdrawn from the 100m freestyle race to concentrate on the team race.
A young man faces impaired driving charges after a crash on Friday.
Barrie motorists driving overnight may have to adjust their routes accordingly this week.
Barrie Police have reunited the owner of the two urns that were found outside of Barrie City Hall on Thursday.
Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada. The 34-year-old model, actress and television host from Enoch Cree Nation, Alta., was crowned in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday.
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Umicore has decided to reassess their battery materials business, citing “significant worsening of the EV market”.
A Vancouver Island art dealer has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 after police seized hundreds of artworks valued in the tens of millions of dollars from a gallery near Victoria.
Laurence Desjardins says the wind was loud enough to keep her awake through the night as white ash fell around the tent where she was camping with friends on a glacier in B.C.'s West Kootenay region.
Authorities are warning the public about a "hitman" scam that involves fraudsters posing as paid assassins – and telling victims there is a contract out on their life.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
A coroner's inquest into the death of a First Nations woman that opened Monday is expected to shed light on the challenges of delivering health care in remote communities.
Three people were rescued Sunday in northern Ontario after a boat ran aground on Lake Superior during thick fog and high winds, police say.
Provincial police say a man was charged with impaired driving during a compliance check at a northern Ontario beach Sunday afternoon and clarify when you are legally allowed to consume alcohol on a boat.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.