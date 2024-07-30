Microsoft outage impacting customers in Canada, around the world

Microsoft is reporting issues with its Azure network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.

Downdetector.ca shows an increase in error reports at around 7:30 a.m., including issues with logins, the website and the Microsoft app. The tech company said the connectivity issues started at around 7:45 a.m.

"An unexpected usage spike resulted in Azure Front Door (AFD) and Azure Content Delivery Network (CDN) components performing below acceptable thresholds, leading to intermittent errors, timeout and latency spikes," the online advisory reads.

In a post on X, Microsoft 365 noted a "degraded performance" with several of its services and features. Two hours later, it said its "applied mitigations and rerouted user requests to provide relief."

The advisory notes there has been an improvement in service available since 14:10 UTC (10:10 a.m. EDT), but not everything has been brought back to speed.

"As we investigate reports of specific services and regions that are still experiencing intermittent errors, we believe that our network configuration changes have successfully mitigated the impacts of the usage spike, but that these changes are causing some side effects to certain services," the tech company wrote.

Microsoft said it has so far successfully reduced these impacts in Europe and the Asia Pacific regions, and will be focusing next on the Americas. The tech company anticipates its services "should be fully mitigated" by 4 p.m. EDT.

Earlier this month, millions of computers operating on Windows crashed after cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike released a software update. The global outage impacted 8.5 million devices, grounded several flights and left customers without access to critical services like banking and health care.