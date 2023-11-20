Sci-Tech

    • Microsoft hires OpenAI founders to lead AI research team after ChatGPT maker's shakeup

    Microsoft announced Monday that it has hired Sam Altman and another architect of ChatGPT maker OpenAI after they unexpectedly departed the company days earlier in a corporate shakeup that shocked the artificial intelligence world.

    Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella tweeted that the U.S. tech giant is committed to its partnership with OpenAI, whose chatbot kicked off the generative AI craze by producing human-like text, images, video and music.

    Nadella wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he looked "forward to getting to know" OpenAI's new chief executive, former Twitch leader Emmett Shear, and the rest of the management team.

    Microsoft invested billions of dollars in the startup and helped provide the computing power to run its AI systems. Now, it's bringing two of OpenAI's co-founders directly into the fold.

    "We're extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team," Nadella said.

    In reply on X, Altman said "the mission continues," while OpenAI co-founder and former President Brockman posted, "We are going to build something new & it will be incredible."

    The moves come after a weekend of drama and speculation about how the leadership would shake out at OpenAI. Altman was active on X, posting a photo of himself with an OpenAI guest pass on Sunday and saying this is "first and last time i ever wear one of these."

    Hours earlier, he tweeted, "i love the openai team so much," which drew heart replies from Brockman, who quit after Altman was fired, and Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer who was initially named as interim CEO.

    It's not clear what transpired between the announcement of Murati's interim role Friday and the hiring of Shear, who co-founded Twitch, an Amazon-owned live streaming service popular with video gamers.

    An OpenAI spokeswoman didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

    The company said Friday that Altman was pushed out after a review found he was "not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors, which had lost confidence in his ability to lead the company.

    Altman helped catapult ChatGPT to global fame and in the past year has become Silicon Valley's sought-after voice on the promise and potential dangers of artificial intelligence.

    He went on a world tour to meet with government officials earlier this year, drawing big crowds at public events as he discussed both the risks of AI and attempts to regulate the emerging technology.

    Altman posted Friday on X that "i loved my time at openai" and later called what happened a "weird experience."

    OpenAI declined to answer questions on what Altman's alleged lack of candour was about. The company's statement said his behaviour was hindering the board's ability to exercise its responsibilities.

    The Associated Press and OpenAI have a licensing and technology agreement allowing OpenAI access to part of the AP's text archives.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

    RISKIN REPORTS

    Dan Riskin on how climate change impacts Ironman triathletes

    Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

    Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

    Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

    Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

    Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

    Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

    Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Canadian MPs are spending more on travel, the Montreal Alouettes are this year's Grey Cup champions, a new report looks at the climate impacts of the top one per cent, and former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter has died.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News