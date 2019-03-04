Mexican archaeologists find 200 vases in cave at Chichen Itza
Pre-columbian artifacts sit in a cave at the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza, Yucatan, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Karla Ortega/Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 5:06PM EST
MEXICO CITY -- Mexican archaeologists say they've found a cave at the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza with offerings of about 200 ceramic vessels in nearly untouched condition.
The National Institute of Anthropology and History said Monday the vessels appear to date back to around 1000 A.D.
Archaeologist Guillermo de Anda said the cave was "discovered" about three years ago after local Maya residents told experts about it.
It turns out the cave had been found, but not explored, by locals about 50 years ago. They told an archaeologist about it then, but he ordered it sealed -- perhaps to protect it -- and only issued a brief report that was essentially forgotten in government archives.
The ceramic braziers and incense burners bear the likeness of Tlaloc, the rain god of central Mexico.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- World added an Amazon's worth of greenery in 2 decades: NASA
- 'Stuff of nightmares:' Researchers film giant tarantula preying on opossum
- World Wide Web inventor calls for global fight against net-controlling 'crooks'
- How a new project is getting Albertans talking about climate change
- Facebook launches Messenger 'dark mode' with secret sneak peek