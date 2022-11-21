Meteorite that hit U.K. driveway contains extraterrestrial water

A fragment of the Winchcombe meteorite, which contains extraterrestrial water. (Trustees of the Natural History Museum) A fragment of the Winchcombe meteorite, which contains extraterrestrial water. (Trustees of the Natural History Museum)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.

President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Monday, November 21, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social