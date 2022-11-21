Meteorite that hit U.K. driveway contains extraterrestrial water
A meteorite that crashed onto a U.K. driveway early last year has been found to contain extraterrestrial water.
Known as the Winchcombe meteorite after the town where it was discovered, it came hurtling to Earth as a spectacular fireball in Gloucestershire, England, on the night of Feb. 28, 2021. According to a new study in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances, the rare carbonaceous meteorite also contains organic compounds that may provide insights into the origin of life on our planet.
The study was an international effort led by researchers from the University of Glasgow and the Natural History Museum in London, where samples of the meteorite are currently on display.
"The rapid retrieval and curation of Winchcombe make it one of the most pristine meteorites available for analysis, offering scientists a tantalizing glimpse back through time to the original composition of the solar system 4.6 billion years ago," Ashley King, one of the study's co-authors and a Natural History Museum research fellow, said in a news release.
Collected within hours with the help of public reports and video footage of the fireball, scientists began studying the meteorite not long after its retrieval. Through detailed imaging and chemical analyses, they determined that it contains approximately 11 per cent extraterrestrial water by weight. The water, which originated outside our planet, is mostly locked-up in minerals that formed in the earliest stages of the solar system and is similar in composition to water found on Earth.
The meteorite is believed to be a fragment blasted off an asteroid near Jupiter that then headed to our planet within the past million years. It's estimated to be around 4.6 billion years old.
The meteorite also contains amino acids, which are organic molecules that are fundamental building blocks for proteins and life. According to the study, their results indicate that carbonaceous—or carbon-rich—asteroids played an important role in delivering key ingredients needed to create oceans and life during our planet's early history.
"One of the biggest questions asked of the scientific community is how did we get here?" Luke Daly, a lecturer in planetary geoscience at the University of Glasgow and one of the study's authors, said in the news release. "This analysis on the Winchcombe meteorite gives insight into how the Earth came to have water – the source of so much life. Researchers will continue to work on this specimen for years to come, unlocking more secrets into the origins of our solar system."
Other samples of the Winchcombe meteorite are on display at the Winchcombe Museum and The Wilson art gallery in nearby Cheltenham.
Researchers from the University of Western Ontario also contributed to studying the Winchcombe fireball's trajectory and field of debris.
"We’re still reeling from our good fortune to have such an important meteorite fall in the U.K., and are so grateful to the local community for their donations and the U.K.’s cosmochemistry network for coming together to produce this extensive study," Natasha Almeida, curator of meteorites at the Natural History Museum and another of the study's co-authors, said. "The combination of such a quick recovery, careful collection, and our ongoing curation of Winchcombe in a nitrogen atmosphere means this incredibly fresh specimen will remain one of the most pristine meteorites in collections worldwide."
Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.
RCMP monitored hostility from anti-vaccine movement against Trudeau
The RCMP worried that after arriving in Ottawa, participants in the "Freedom Convoy" would try to pinpoint Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's location, documents suggest — just as demonstrators had tried to do during last year's election campaign.
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
Ottawa announces $250-million grant to help homeowners switch to heat pumps
Canadians will soon be able to apply to a $250-million grant program aimed at helping them stop heating their homes with oil and switch to electric heat pumps, the federal government announced Monday.
Russia resumes bomber, submarine patrols near North America: Norad
Russia has started sending long-range bombers back over the Arctic toward North American airspace following a short-lived pause during the early months of its war in Ukraine, according to a senior Canadian military official.
Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton
Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.
