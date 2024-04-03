Sci-Tech

    • Meta's WhatsApp back up after global outage

    WhatsApp logo. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File) WhatsApp logo. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
    Share

    Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp was back up on Wednesday after an hours-long outage at the smartphone messaging app disrupted services for thousands of people globally.

    WhatsApp said in a post on the social media platform X that the issues had been resolved.

    At its peak, the outage impacted more than 24,000 WhatsApp users in the United States, while Instagram users also reported over 5,000 outages, Downdetector data showed.

    Around 1,000 people were still facing issues with Instagram in the United States, per Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

    The WhatsApp outage had impacted thousands of users in India, the United Kingdom and Brazil, per Downdetector data.

    Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Last month, hundreds of thousands of users of the social media company's Facebook and Instagram were impacted globally for more than two hours following an outage that was caused by a technical issue.

    Meta has about 3.19 billion daily active users across its family of apps, which also includes Threads.

    (Reporting by Vallari Srivastava, Jaspreet Singh and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Manya Saini; Editing by Maju Samuel)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Will there be new taxes in the federal budget? Minister noncommittal

    The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.

    Mysterious N.L. shipwreck finally out of the water

    It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News