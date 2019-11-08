Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun
In this composite image provided by NASA, the planet Mercury passes directly between the sun and Earth on May 9, 2016. (NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center / SDO / Genna Duberstein via AP)
Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 11:44AM EST
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Mercury is putting on a rare celestial show next week, parading across the sun in view of most of the world.
The solar system's smallest, innermost planet will resemble a tiny black dot Monday as it passes directly between Earth and the sun.
Unlike its 2016 transit, Mercury will score a near bull's-eye this time, passing practically dead centre in front of the sun.
The entire 5 1/2-hour event will be visible, weather permitting, in the eastern U.S. and Canada, and all Central and South America. The rest of North America, Europe and Africa will catch part of the action. Asia and Australia will miss out.
Telescopes or binoculars with solar filters are recommended. Mercury's next transit isn't until 2032.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Like roads, many genetic lineages led to ancient Rome
- Scientists create fake rhino horn out of horsehair in a bid to save species
- Millions at stake in dinosaur issue: Are fossils minerals?
- Researchers discover new dinosaur species found only in B.C.
- Tech companies rush to fight misinformation ahead of U.K. vote