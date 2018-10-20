

The Associated Press





YULONGXUESHAN, China -- Millions of people each year are drawn to Baishui Glacier No. 1 and its cold beauty in a region of Central Asia with the world's third largest store of ice after Antarctica and Greenland.

Now however, they frequently encounter rocks littered with oxygen tanks discarded by tourists, as scientists warn Baishui's dramatic melting is a sign of what's to come across the region. The glacier has lost 60 per cent of its mass and shrunk 250 metres since 1982.

According to a new report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Earth today is 1 degree Centigrade hotter than pre-industrial levels because of climate change ---- enough to melt 28 to 44 per cent of glaciers worldwide.

Scientists say 82 per cent of glaciers in China have retreated.