Melting glacier in China draws tourists, climate worries
This Sept. 22, 2018 photo shows tourists posing before the Baishui Glacier No.1 atop of the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the southern province of Yunnan in China. Scientists say the glacier is one of the fastest melting glaciers in the world due to climate change and its relative proximity to the Equator. It has lost 60 percent of its mass and shrunk 250 meters since 1982. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, October 20, 2018 11:15PM EDT
YULONGXUESHAN, China -- Millions of people each year are drawn to Baishui Glacier No. 1 and its cold beauty in a region of Central Asia with the world's third largest store of ice after Antarctica and Greenland.
Now however, they frequently encounter rocks littered with oxygen tanks discarded by tourists, as scientists warn Baishui's dramatic melting is a sign of what's to come across the region. The glacier has lost 60 per cent of its mass and shrunk 250 metres since 1982.
According to a new report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Earth today is 1 degree Centigrade hotter than pre-industrial levels because of climate change ---- enough to melt 28 to 44 per cent of glaciers worldwide.
Scientists say 82 per cent of glaciers in China have retreated.