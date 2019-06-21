

Alexandra Mae Jones, CTVNews.ca





The Toronto Zoo is celebrating World Giraffe Day with a special announcement: one of their Masai giraffes is pregnant.

It is the first pregnancy for Mstari, the expectant mother. She is five months into a 15-month long pregnancy, which means zoo visitors won’t be meeting the new calf until 2020. The birth is expected sometime next spring.

Eric Cole, Acting Director of Wildlife and Welfare, says this pregnancy is an important one.

“Masai giraffes are under increasing pressure due to habitat loss and illegal hunting,” Cole said in a press release. “It is important to educate the public on their plight in the wild and do everything we can to prevent the threats they face and halt declining populations.”

Masai giraffes are considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation and Nature. Illegal hunting and loss of habitat have contributed to a more than 50 per cent decline in their numbers in the wild over the past 30 years, according to the zoo.

Mstari has spent her whole life at the Toronto Zoo, where she was born in 2013. The father-to-be is a giraffe called Kiko, who was originally born in 2012 at the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina.

The Toronto Zoo has helped bring 19 giraffes into the world since 1974, and Mstari’s new calf will be the very first third-generation birth at the zoo.