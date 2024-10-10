Sci-Tech

    Look up: Northern lights could be visible across Canada on Thursday night

    The northern lights (aurora borealis) make an appearance over a home near Cremona, Alta., Oct. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The northern lights (aurora borealis) make an appearance over a home near Cremona, Alta., Oct. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    The northern lights could be visible across most of Canada Thursday night.

    A forecast from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows the dazzling display is expected to reach well below the 49th parallel, creating a high likelihood of aurora activity directly overhead throughout much of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and the territories. Northern parts of Ontario, Atlantic Canada and the U.S. are also expected to see the lights.

    With clear and dark conditions, and an unobstructed view of the northern horizon, aurora could also be visible further afield in places like southwestern Ontario and Nova Scotia. According to the NOAA, nearly all of Canada lies within tonight's "view line."

    Increased solar activity this week has already led to colourful displays across the country, including in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec.

    The NOAA classifies Thursday’s event as four of five geomagnetic storms that could have "severe" impacts on power grids, spacecraft operations and satellite navigation systems.

    The powerful solar storm reached Earth at 11:17 a.m. eastern time. Geomagnetic activity is expected to remain severe from before nightfall through 2 a.m. eastern time.

    With files from CNN

