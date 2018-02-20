Lobster emoji gets 2 more legs following design complaints
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 8:09AM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine -- After an outcry, the organization that controls the release of emojis has added two more legs to the forthcoming lobster emoji to make it correct.
The Portland Press Herald reports soon after the Unicode Consortium released proposed images of 157 new emojis to be made available this year, Maine residents took umbrage at the lobster emoji's eight legs instead of the correct 10.
Emojipedia Chief Emoji Officer Jeremy Burge wrote Monday the consortium had heard people's complaints and is releasing updated designs for the lobster emoji, alongside updates for a skateboard and DNA emoji.
The lobster emoji is expected to be available later this year.
New and improved skateboard emoji. I sent @jeremyburge & @mindfad a photo of my actual board, so I'll take the blame if the wheels look big...— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 19, 2018
No shame in my 60mm game pic.twitter.com/jUMVTr21lL
Update: @Emojipedia's DNA emoji has is now right handed. Thank you for the feedback! https://t.co/v3FBU7DtDf pic.twitter.com/8GXy6pRnoA— Jeremy Burge (@jeremyburge) February 19, 2018
