TORONTO -- – Scientists working with CRISPR technology have made advancements in encoding data inside the DNA of bacteria, essentially creating “living hard drives” which could be the future for information storage.

While storing data in DNA is not a new idea, systems biologist Harris Wang at Columbia University in New York is one of the scientists working on streamlining the encoding process.

“DNA is a ubiquitous information storage medium, it’s already where we store all of our cells’ information, it’s everywhere,” Wang said on CTV’s Your Morning Thursday.

Wang said the benefits to using DNA as storage include its capacity, which is about “one thousand times denser” than the current most compact hard drives. Other advantages include the fact that DNA uses “about a million times less” power than computers and that the technology won’t become obsolete, the way older storage technology like floppy disks have.

“Basically, information is always going to be around DNA so now we just have a better way of storing that and decoding it,” Wang said.

To encode the information into bacteria, scientists take a piece of information and convert it to zeroes and ones, which represent the binary code that computers use.

Then scientists “send that information through electrons into cells that are in a dish, and when these cells can sense the electrons, they basically get zapped,” Wang explained.

Wang said the cells respond to being “zapped” by encoding the information being transmitted through the electrons into the DNA, through the CRISPR enzyme.

“Once it’s in the DNA of the cells, it basically becomes permanently stored, and we can decode this information back [out of the cells] by doing DNA sequencing,” he said, noting that the technology for DNA sequencing is steadily improving.

“We figured out a way to encode it better and that has really allowed us to do this work.”

And the first message that Wang and his team encoded into cells of bacteria? “Hello world.”

“Hello world is one of the first thing programmers learn to code in a computer, so we wanted to do a message people could gravitate towards,” Wang said, calling referring to it as similar to a “message in a bottle – and now a message in bacteria.”

And while real-world applications are still in the future, Wang says this technology could be used in the medical field, in bio-surveillance and in climate change applications.

“We think this has a lot of potential,” Wang said. “Our capacity for storing information in cells is limited right now, but in the future we would like to achieve downloading computer information into a cells and then upload it back in a very cyclical way,” which would open the door for programming cells to be able to respond to “things you might want to do on a computer.”

The other benefit of encoding DNA with information is its security applications – unless you have the “correct keys” to sequence the cells DNA – you will not be able to decode the information stored in it, Wang said.

“We’re very excited about this potential…the idea of being able to conceal information in plain sight,” he said.