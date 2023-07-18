Live today: James Cameron to discuss deep sea exploring in a CTV News exclusive
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron is set to visit Ottawa today to attend the launch of a Canadian Geographic exhibit about his feats of deep-sea exploration, and take part in a fireside chat with his long-time mentor.
In an exclusive streaming live on CTVNews.ca, Cameron will participate in a fireside chat with his mentor of more than four decades, Joe MacInnes, to discuss the “Magic of Mentoring,” organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, and attend the opening of the exhibit "PRESSURE – James Cameron into the Abyss."
Cameron will also speak one-on-one ahead of the event with CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos, who is set to host the conversation.
Ahead of the exhibit launch, Canadian Geographic’s explorer in residence Jill Heinerth — a Canadian cave diver and underwater explorer, and author of Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver — told CTV News Ottawa the event is the opportunity to celebrate “mentorship and ocean exploration” with “two of Canada’s finest ocean explorers.”
“I could listen to these guys for the rest of my life,” Heinerth said. “Because honestly … James Cameron has made these great films that are so iconic to everyone, but he has (also) contributed greatly to undersea exploration.”
“That also is largely part to his connections with Joe MacInnes, who was the first person to do a scientific dive underneath the North Pole, as well as many other feats,” she added.
MacInnes, an 86-year-old Canadian physician, author, and explorer, met Cameron when the latter was 14 years old and visited Toronto’s Royal Ontario Museum, which was at the time featuring a submersible MacInnes had designed.
The upcoming Ottawa exhibit will feature Cameron’s “Deepsea Challenger” submersible, which he piloted to explore the deepest part of the ocean in the Mariana Trench in 2012 — a venture during which MacInnes served as advisor and medical director.
The conversation will include information on Maclnnis’ role as a mentor for Canadian explorers like Cameron, who have dedicated their time to ocean observation and research.
The fireside chat will be streamed live exclusively on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app between 3 and 4 p.m. EDT. Highlights will be broadcast on CTV News Channel and CP24.
Visitors can view the exhibit, titled "PRESSURE – James Cameron into the Abyss," at the Alex Trebek Theatre, located at 50 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, with free admission from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays to Saturdays until Sept. 1.
With files from CTVNews.ca’s Dorcas Marfo
