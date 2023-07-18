Live today: James Cameron to discuss deep sea exploration in a CTV News exclusive
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron is set to visit Ottawa today to attend the launch of a Canadian Geographic exhibit about his feats of deep-sea exploration, and take part in a conversation with his long-time mentor.
In an exclusive streaming live on CTVNews.ca, Cameron is participating in a conversation with his mentor of more than four decades, Joe MacInnis, to discuss the “Magic of Mentoring,” organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, and attending the opening of the exhibit "PRESSURE – James Cameron into the Abyss."
The conversation is streaming live exclusively on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app between 3 and 4 p.m. EDT. Highlights will be broadcast on CTV News Channel and CP24.
Cameron is also speaking with CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos.
Ahead of the exhibit launch, Canadian Geographic’s explorer in residence Jill Heinerth — a Canadian cave diver and underwater explorer, and author of "Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver" — told CTV News Ottawa the event is the opportunity to celebrate “mentorship and ocean exploration” with “two of Canada’s finest ocean explorers.”
“I could listen to these guys for the rest of my life,” Heinerth said. “Because honestly … James Cameron has made these great films that are so iconic to everyone, but he has (also) contributed greatly to undersea exploration.”
“That also is largely part to his connections with Joe MacInnis, who was the first person to do a scientific dive underneath the North Pole, as well as many other feats,” she added.
MacInnis, an 86-year-old Canadian physician, author and explorer, met Cameron when the latter was 14 years old and visited Toronto’s Royal Ontario Museum, which was at the time featuring a submersible MacInnis had designed.
The upcoming Ottawa exhibit will feature Cameron’s “Deepsea Challenger” submersible, which he piloted to explore the deepest part of the ocean in the Mariana Trench in 2012 — a venture during which MacInnis served as advisor and medical director.
The conversation will include information on Maclnnis’ role as a mentor for Canadian explorers like Cameron, who have dedicated their time to ocean observation and research.
Visitors can view the exhibit, titled "PRESSURE – James Cameron into the Abyss," at the Alex Trebek Theatre, located at 50 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, with free admission from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays to Saturdays until Sept. 1.
With files from CTVNews.ca’s Dorcas Marfo
BREAKING | Crown grants acquittal of two men convicted in 1973 killing in Winnipeg
A judge has granted an acquittal to two First Nations men convicted of killing a restaurant worker in Winnipeg a half-century ago.
Gondola crash: Drill operator followed designated path, says Quebec company
Quebec construction company Forage M2P has confirmed its employee was operating the drilling machine implicated in the gondola crash at Mont Tremblant, Que. that killed one man and critically injured a woman on Sunday.
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent in June even as grocery prices remain high
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Landfill blockade removed, but protesters say 'other warriors will take action'
The blockade at Winnipeg's Brady Landfill has been removed, nearly two weeks after protesters set it up demanding a search of a landfill north of the city for the remains of two Indigenous women.
RCMP union seeking 'clarity and certainty' on plans for national police force review
The union that represents 20,000 members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is calling on the federal government to offer clarity on its plans to review Canada's national police force's contract policing role.
WATCH LIVE | B.C. Wildfire Service dealing with nearly 400 fires, approaching record for area burned
British Columbia is encroaching on its worst wildfire season on record as more than 370 fires burn in the province.
Rescued Australian man and dog who were adrift 3 months in Pacific set to arrive in Mexican port
An Australian sailor who was rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after being adrift at sea with his dog for three months will step foot on dry land Tuesday for the first time since their ordeal began.
Divisions over the Ukraine war cause a rift at EU-LatAm summit that was supposed to be a love-in
European Union and Latin American leaders concluded a summit that was supposed to be a love-in after eight years of separation with a second full day of aggravation over a bland statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine that could not even gather unanimous support.
The search for children lost in a Pennsylvania flash flood continues into a fourth day
The search for a missing 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother who were swept away from their car during flash flooding over the weekend carried into a fourth day.
France and Italy send firefighting planes to Greece as several wildfires burn around the capital
Italy and France are each sending two firefighting planes to Greece to help it cope with wildfires burning on multiple fronts around Athens, with more extreme heat on the way.
Trump says he has been notified he's a target of the U.S. probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, an indication that he could soon be indicted by federal prosecutors.
Romanian court rules to keep Andrew Tate under house arrest as human trafficking case continues
A court in Romania's capital on Tuesday ruled to extend by another 30 days the house arrest of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer who is charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
RCMP union seeking 'clarity and certainty' on plans for national police force review
The union that represents 20,000 members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is calling on the federal government to offer clarity on its plans to review Canada's national police force's contract policing role.
Feds providing nearly $100M to help refugees seeking shelter in Toronto
The federal government will be providing an additional $210 million to fund interim housing for asylum seekers, and about half of that money will be heading to Toronto.
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
A race to end Alzheimer’s: Woman participating in 10 triathlons across Canada to raise awareness, honour mom
Stephanie Fauquier is participating in a total of 10 triathlons this summer with a mission to raise $250,000 for Alzheimer’s research and honour her mother, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.
Canadian Cancer Society releases new national strategy for improving cancer data collection
The Canadian Cancer Society has released a new strategy for collecting data on cancer in Canada, one that they hope will address serious gaps in our knowledge of this deadly disease in Canada.
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
Scientists head to Nunavut island to help solve Mars methane mystery
A team of researchers has travelled to a remote Arctic island in the hopes of better understanding the possibility of life on Mars.
Microsoft unveils more secure AI-powered Bing Chat for businesses to ensure ‘data doesn’t leak’
Microsoft on Tuesday announced a more secure version of its AI-powered Bing specifically for businesses and designed to assure professionals they can safely share potentially sensitive information with a chatbot.
Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer
Marilyn Manson will plead no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire, according to a filing by his attorney.
It's official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and her loyal fans, known as Swifties. The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.
James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation
James Cameron is not working on a project tied to the OceanGate submersible tragedy.
Inflation relief felt largely at Canada's gas pumps
Canada's inflation rate is coming down, but the relief being felt by consumers is largely centred around the gasoline pump.
These are the foods costing you more, according to the latest inflation report
Grocery prices remain elevated despite an overall inflation decrease in June, pinching Canadians' pockets as they shop the fresh fruit, vegetable, meat and bakery aisles.
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent in June even as grocery prices remain high
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
A rescue and reunion: Ottawa veteran to reunite with child he saved during Second World War
It was in Holland in 1944 when Dr. Roly Armitage, who once served as mayor of the former West-Carleton Township, saved two kids he spotted on the side of the road late at night. Now, 80 years later, he will be reuniting with one of the kids he saved.
They climbed mountains to escape Nazis. Now their great-grandchildren are making the same journey
During World War II, a perilous route through the Pyrenees Mountains provided a means for hundreds of thousands of resistance fighters, civilians, Jews, allied soldiers and escaped prisoners of war to evade Nazi pursuers. This month, the route once again echoed footfalls as 87 people climbed their way from France to Spain.
Powerball prize grows to US$900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another U.S. Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated US$900 million.
BREAKING | Calgary Flames to retire Miikka Kiprusoff's number 34
The Calgary Flames will be honouring one of its greatest all-time goaltenders, Miikka Kiprusoff, at a ceremony next year.
Viral French football ad makes powerful gender statement as Matildas call for equal prizes in Women's World Cup
Days out from the start of the Women’s World Cup, teams are turning up the pressure on the sport's governing body and spectators to give women players equal pay and respect.
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.