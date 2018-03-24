Lights go off for Earth Hour, global call on climate change
In this two photo combination picture, the landmark India Gate monument is seen lit, top, and then the same location in darkness when the lights are turned out for one hour to mark Earth Hour, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Oinam Anand)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 1:34PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 24, 2018 1:39PM EDT
NEW DELHI -- In Sydney, the Opera House went dark. In New Delhi, the lights were switched off at the city's great arch. In Kuala Lumpur, darkness fell on the Petronas Towers.
It lasts for just an hour and its power is purely symbolic. But in countries around the world, at 8:30 p.m. local time, people were switching off the lights Saturday for Earth Hour, a global call for international unity on the importance of climate change.
Since beginning in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has spread to more than 180 countries, with tens of millions of people joining in, from turning off the porch lights to letting the Opera House go dark.
Those 60 minutes are "an opportunity to adopt a shifting of the consumption culture, and behaviour change towards sustainability," Indian Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a statement.
Many people, of course, barely notice. Around India Gate, New Delhi's monument to the Indian dead in World War I, thousands of people continued Saturday with the city's nightly warm-weather ritual. They bought ice cream and cheap plastic trinkets. They flirted. Young children rode in electric carts that their parents rented for a few minutes at a stretch.
But for an hour the arch stayed dark, a silent call for change.