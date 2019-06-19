

Alexandra Mae Jones, CTVNews.ca





A bear cub in Oregon has been shot by wildlife officials after it became too friendly with humans, according to the state’s wildlife department.

The cub was between two and three years old, and had grown used to being fed by humans who visited Henry Hagg Lake in Clackamas, Ore. Police had been getting calls about sightings of the bear since the start of June, and officers had found food that had been left for the animal in the area.

A news release put out by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said that authorities became aware of the extent of the problem after some individuals took selfies with the bear and posted them on social media.

Bears that have grown too accustomed to human company can’t just be relocated, ODFW said, because they’re far more likely to be dangerous to humans in the future.

“This is a classic example of why we implore members of the public not to feed bears,” said Kurt Licence, a wildlife official with ODFW. “While the individuals who put food out for this bear may have had good intentions, bears should never, ever be fed.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on June 12 that the bear had been “lethally removed” by the ODFW.

“We are saddened by the outcome, but leave it to the experts when it comes to these kinds of tough decisions,” the post reads.

Prior to this, the sheriff’s office had been warning people to stay away from the area while deputies tried to get the bear to go back into the woods. In Oregon, it is illegal to lure wild animals with food.