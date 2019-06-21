Latest dead North Atlantic right whale off Canada's coast believed to be female
The baleen is visible on a North Atlantic right whale as it feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. on March 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 10:33AM EDT
FREDERICTON - The latest dead North Atlantic right whale spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence is believed to be a large female.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the whale was spotted northeast of the Iles-de-la-Madeleine on Thursday.
Fishery officers were able to install a satellite tag to track the carcass.
Tonya Wimmer, executive director of the Marine Animal Response Society, says bad weather -- including strong winds -- over the next few days will complicate getting the whale to shore for a necropsy to establish the cause of death.
The latest discovery, the second this year, came the same day a study was published finding more than half of the 70 known North Atlantic right whale deaths over the last 16 years were caused by entanglement in fishing gear or vessel collisions.
A nine-year-old male right whale was found dead off the coast of New Brunswick this month, but preliminary necropsy results were inconclusive.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Restaurants could be first to get genetically modified salmon
- Latest dead North Atlantic right whale off Canada's coast believed to be female
- Rot in peace: Sites lacking for whale corpses amid die-off
- U.K. researchers show seal singing 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star'
- Masai giraffe is pregnant, Toronto Zoo announces on World Giraffe Day