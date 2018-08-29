

CTVNews.ca Staff





An asteroid that may be bigger than any of Egypt’s Great Pyramids passed within five million kilometres of Earth Tuesday night, and a much larger one will pass even closer within the next week.

The asteroid known as 2016 NF23 made its closest approach to the planet at 11:38 p.m. EDT, according to NASA.

Its diameter is estimated between 70 and 160 metres. The Great Pyramid of Giza, the largest of Egypt’s three Great Pyramids, is about 140 metres tall.

An image of the asteroid was captured from Italy by The Virtual Telescope Project, shortly before it made its closest approach.

While asteroids getting near enough to Earth to warrant tracking as part of NASA’s Close Approach database have been an almost daily occurrence this month, 2016 NF23 received special attention because of its relatively large size.

Given that, another upcoming approach may be even more notable.

Asteroid 2015 FP118 will come within about 4.7 million kilometres of Earth shortly after 6 a.m. EDT on Sept. 3. Although NASA has deemed it “potentially hazardous”, it is not expected to pose any threat to Earth, as its closest approach will be about 12 times the distance between the planet and the moon.

This asteroid will be travelling slightly faster than 2016 NF23 and is much larger. Its diameter is estimated as being between 370 and 820 metres. By way of comparison, the CN Tower in Toronto is 553 metres tall. The world’s tallest structure, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, measures 830 metres tall.