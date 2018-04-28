Land deal will preserve site linked to Lost Colony mystery
In this 2015 photo provided by Nicholas Luccketti with the First Colony Foundation, archeologists excavate a site known as Site X, in Bertie County, N.C. (Nicholas Luccketti/First Colony Foundation via AP)
Martha Waggoner, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 9:41AM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. - Efforts to unravel the mysterious fate of North Carolina's fabled Lost Colony could benefit after a land trust bought a coastal property where archeologists believe at some of the colonists resettled.
For the first time, the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust borrowed money to buy land, paying more than $5 million for 1,000 acres. Eventually, the trust will turn over the waterfront tract to the state, preserving it for future study.
England's ill-fated first settlement in North America has piqued popular imagination and intrigued historians for centuries.
In 1587, 116 English settlers landed on Roanoke Island in what is now North Carolina, but they later vanished.
The property also was home to an Indian village and the plantation of Thomas Pollock, who was governor in the early 1700s.
