Lab-bred mosquitoes to fly near Miami to help combat Zika
This 2006 file photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host. The The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP / James Gathany).
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 4:25AM EST
MIAMI - Thousands of bacteria-infected mosquitoes will be flying near Miami to test a new way to suppress insect populations that carry Zika and other viruses.
According to a statement from the Kentucky-based company MosquitoMate, the first mosquitoes will be released in the city of South Miami. The test is in collaboration with the Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control and Habitat Management Division.
MosquitoMate infects male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with the naturally occurring Wolbachia bacteria. Any offspring produced when the lab-bred mosquitoes mate with wild female mosquitoes won't survive to adulthood.
Male mosquitoes don't bite, and Wolbachia isn't harmful to humans.
A similar trial began near Key West last spring. Hurricane Irma's landfall in the Florida Keys interrupted the final weeks of monitoring for that trial. The results are still pending.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Beet juice and cheese brine: Which alternatives can break our addiction to road salt
- Seal hit by car after wandering onto N.S. highway now eating, recovering
- Study finds mammals, birds could have best shot at surviving climate change
- Facebook says it will prioritize local news posts
- Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday