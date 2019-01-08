Kroger, Microsoft collaborate on digital shelf technology
This June 15, 2017, file photo shows bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 7:39AM EST
CINCINNATI -- Kroger is collaborating with Microsoft to test an upgraded digital shelf technology that the Cincinnati-based supermarket chain says could speed up shopping for its customers.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports shoppers needing to find specific items on shelves can use Kroger's self-checkout scanning technology to see personalized icons on shelves below the items. Shoppers can select a personalized icon that will appear on shelves as they enter store aisles.
Kroger said Monday the technology is being tested in one of its stores in Monroe, Ohio, and in one in Redmond, Washington, where Microsoft is headquartered.
Store associates can use other shelf signals to help assemble items for pickup orders faster.
Kroger says the enhanced technology also could help generate additional revenue by selling digital advertising space.
