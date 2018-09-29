Japanese zoo inviting the public to name new baby giant panda
The baby panda is shown in this photo from Adventure World in Shirahama, Japan. (Adventure World)
Published Saturday, September 29, 2018 11:30AM EDT
Have a knack for naming animals? A Japanese zoo is inviting the public to name its newest family member, a baby giant panda that recently made her public debut this month.
Born at 10:32 pm on Aug. 14 at Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture in Japan, the baby is the smallest of all giant pandas born at the park, weighing in at 75g at birth.
Too small to drink from her mother Rauhin's breast, the baby had to be fed breast milk from a pump, and was kept in an incubator but regularly returned to her mother. Her weight and body temperature have stabilized, and the pattern of her black and white fur has emerged. She is expected to open her eyes in the coming weeks.
Her father Eimei, 26, is the oldest male panda to have mated naturally while in captivity.
The world is invited to name the baby panda online or at the park. Postcard submissions will also be accepted. The deadline is November 16, 2018.
Online submissions in English can be made at contact-aws.com/en. Chinese names (in simplified Chinese) will also be accepted at contact-aws.com/ch.
パンダの赤ちゃん(8月14日生まれ・メス) の元気の源は、お母さんからもらう栄養満点のミルク！飲み足りない時はかわいらしい声で「もっと飲みたい」とアピールすることも…？45日齢(9月28日)の体重：1,460g (出生時：75g) #アドベンチャーワールド #パンダ #パンダの赤ちゃん名前募集中 pic.twitter.com/JSUBUyxHui— アドベンチャーワールド公式 (@aws_official) September 28, 2018
お母さん「良浜(らうひん)」に抱っこされ幸せそうなパンダの赤ちゃん(8月14日生まれ・メス)。良浜は赤ちゃんの顔や体をペロペロ舐めて愛情いっぱいに子育てをしています。46日齢(9月29日)の体重：1,495g (出生時：75g) #アドベンチャーワールド #パンダ #パンダの赤ちゃん名前募集中 pic.twitter.com/xvmM58HtjD— アドベンチャーワールド公式 (@aws_official) September 29, 2018
