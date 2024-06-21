Sci-Tech

    • Japan's space agency was hit by multiple cyberattacks, but officials say no sensitive data was taken

    This computer graphics image provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows an asteroid and asteroid explorer Hayabusa2. (JAXA via AP) This computer graphics image provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows an asteroid and asteroid explorer Hayabusa2. (JAXA via AP)
    Share
    Tokyo, Japan -

    Japan’s space agency has suffered a series of cyberattacks since last year, but sensitive information related to rockets and satellites was not affected and it is continuing to investigate and take preventive measures, officials said Friday.

    Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi acknowledged that the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, has had "a number of" cyberattacks since late last year.

    JAXA has investigated the extent of illegal access while shutting down the affected networks and verifying that they did not contain classified information about operations of rockets and satellites and national security, he said.

    Hayashi vowed to strengthen Japan’s ability to counter cyberattacks.

    Japan has been accelerating a military buildup in response to China's growing military might and is hoping to be able to develop a counterstrike ability, but experts say Tokyo will continue to need to rely heavily on the United States for launching long-range cruise missiles at targets.

    Officials on Friday said they were not aware of any information leak from the cyberattacks.

    Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters that the attacks on JAXA have not affected his ministry, but that he is keeping a close watch on the investigation by the agency, which is one of his ministry’s key contractors.

    Education and science minister Masahito Moriyama also told a news conference Friday that he believed there was no actual damage from the cyberattacks.

    Officials said JAXA is currently working with the government’s cybersecurity team to introduce countermeasures.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Movies to watch when you're bored

    Being bored is the opposite of fun, so film critic Richard Crouse made a list of supercharged movies to help you fire up the neurons, tweak the imagination and drop kick boredom into the next century.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC

    It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News