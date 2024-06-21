Japan's space agency was hit by multiple cyberattacks, but officials say no sensitive data was taken

Spot check: How to recognize skin cancer, and what it could be instead
Doctors say changes in the skin are normal as you age, from spots of various colours to dark streaks in nails. But sometimes, they're not innocuous.
Japan’s space agency has suffered a series of cyberattacks since last year, but sensitive information related to rockets and satellites was not affected and it is continuing to investigate and take preventive measures, officials said Friday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi acknowledged that the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, has had "a number of" cyberattacks since late last year.
JAXA has investigated the extent of illegal access while shutting down the affected networks and verifying that they did not contain classified information about operations of rockets and satellites and national security, he said.
Hayashi vowed to strengthen Japan’s ability to counter cyberattacks.
Japan has been accelerating a military buildup in response to China's growing military might and is hoping to be able to develop a counterstrike ability, but experts say Tokyo will continue to need to rely heavily on the United States for launching long-range cruise missiles at targets.
Officials on Friday said they were not aware of any information leak from the cyberattacks.
Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters that the attacks on JAXA have not affected his ministry, but that he is keeping a close watch on the investigation by the agency, which is one of his ministry’s key contractors.
Education and science minister Masahito Moriyama also told a news conference Friday that he believed there was no actual damage from the cyberattacks.
Officials said JAXA is currently working with the government’s cybersecurity team to introduce countermeasures.
Doctors say changes in the skin are normal as you age, from spots of various colours to dark streaks in nails. But sometimes, they're not innocuous.
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
An Ontario woman said she felt used and embarrassed after handing over nearly $50,000 to a psychic who promised to rid her of evil spirits.
A Czech man has been detained in Croatia for allegedly allowing his nine-year-old child to take an explosive device from a military zone which later killed the child, Croatian police said on Friday.
Being bored is the opposite of fun, so film critic Richard Crouse made a list of supercharged movies to help you fire up the neurons, tweak the imagination and drop kick boredom into the next century.
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
Relief is in sight for some residents of Eastern Canada as a heat wave is expected to break.
A look at how Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s photogenic love story turned into a legal drama with no end yet written.
Lionel Messi's passing brilliance got Argentina off to a winning start in the defence of its Copa America title, overcoming Canada and a poor playing surface at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
A federal spy watchdog says a senior RCMP official wrongly considered the importance of a strategic relationship with a foreign organization when deciding whether sharing information posed a risk of torture.
An Ontario woman said she felt used and embarrassed after handing over nearly $50,000 to a psychic who promised to rid her of evil spirits.
It's one of Ottawa's most prestigious and historic neighbourhoods, but there is another side to Rockcliffe Park, with a growing number of empty and neglected properties.
Relief is in sight for some residents of Eastern Canada as a heat wave is expected to break.
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
How did as many as 30 North Korean soldiers wander over the line separating North from South, causing South Korea to fire warning shots before the North Koreans withdrew? The short answer appears to be shrubbery.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that he was 'incredibly angry' to learn of allegations that Conservative politicians betted on the election date, and that they 'should face the full force of the law' if they were found to have broken the law.
South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador to protest the country’s new defence pact with North Korea on Friday, as border tensions continued to rise with vague threats and brief, seemingly accidental incursions by North Korean troops.
New Zealand's government will overhaul the tighter gun laws introduced after a deadly mass shooting by a white supremacist five years ago, because they put excessive burdens on gun owners who feel vilified by law enforcement and the public, the lawmaker leading the changes said.
At least 47 people have died as downpours in southern China's Guangdong province caused historic flooding and slides, state media reported Friday, while authorities warned of more extreme weather ahead in other parts of the country.
A Czech man has been detained in Croatia for allegedly allowing his nine-year-old child to take an explosive device from a military zone which later killed the child, Croatian police said on Friday.
An Ontario Superior Court judge has found no documented evidence to support allegations made against former Liberal MP Han Dong in a series of Global News stories last year.
An unknown number of young people born abroad to Canadian parents could wait until at least December to be eligible for citizenship.
No amount of cajoling, wild hand gestures or outright hostility from opposition MPs could make Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc budge from his insistence Thursday that the government is not hiding any relevant documents or information from the foreign interference inquiry.
Parts of a pricey blender that can cost up to US$990 can cause deep cuts, Vitamix announced in an expanded recall Thursday — but don’t expect a refund.
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue the provincial government over a COVID-19 vaccination requirement that doesn't currently exist has been dismissed.
Toronto and Montreal rank among the deadliest cities for Canadian heat waves, according to a new longitudinal review by Statistics Canada.
Japan's space agency has suffered a series of cyberattacks since last year, but sensitive information related to rockets and satellites was not affected and it is continuing to investigate and take preventive measures, officials said Friday.
When more than 50 tech companies, universities and startups from around the world united to form the AI Alliance last December, much of the globe was still making sense of the rapid advances in artificial intelligence.
As the use of artificial intelligence is on the rise, many employers are looking at how to use the technology and the federal government is no exception. A small robot has been roaming through the hallways of some federal office buildings, but some public servants don't like this idea.
Donald Sutherland, who died at the age of 88, will be remembered for his prodigious acting talent. But as film critic Richard Crouse notes, a lesser known yet inspiring part of Sutherland's career is the time he spent at a local radio station in Nova Scotia.
Musician Travis Scott was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning on charges of trespassing property after being given a warning and disorderly intoxication, county jail records show.
Being bored is the opposite of fun, so film critic Richard Crouse made a list of supercharged movies to help you fire up the neurons, tweak the imagination and drop kick boredom into the next century.
TikTok and Chinese parent ByteDance on Thursday urged a U.S. court to strike down a law they say will ban the popular short video app in the United States on Jan. 19, saying the U.S. government refused to engage in any serious settlement talks after 2022.
The gender pay gap in Canada's tech sector almost tripled between 2016 and 2021, amounting to the average salary of a woman in the industry being about $20,000 less than her male counterpart, according to a new report.
Amazon is shifting from the plastic air pillows used for packaging in North America to recycled paper because it's more environmentally sound, and it says paper just works better.
A partner's gender transition does not necessarily mean a death sentence for a marriage. Data is scant, but couples and therapists say that in many cases, a relationship grows and flourishes under the light of new honesty.
A new illustrated book looks at the life of Gus the gopher tortoise in Halifax.
Of the eight billion people on the planet, the number of serious barf bag collectors is just north of 100, according to notable members of their ranks. Not statistically significant, but significantly more than one might guess.
Lionel Messi's passing brilliance got Argentina off to a winning start in the defence of its Copa America title, overcoming Canada and a poor playing surface at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Although born in New Brunswick, the late Canadian actor Donald Sutherland fostered a deep affection for Quebec and Montreal, a love reflected in his unwavering support for the Expos.
Canada has moved up one place to No. 48 in the latest FIFA men's world rankings.
Bugatti has unveiled its new model, the Bugatti Tourbillon, a massively powerful hybrid with an equally impressive price tag. The car will replace the US$3.3 million, 1,500 horsepower Bugatti Chiron.
There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
A new illustrated book looks at the life of Gus the gopher tortoise in Halifax.
A Regina-based company that uses cold water immersion is assisting the Edmonton Oilers through their Stanley Cup Final run.
A rare blue lobster found by an 82-year-old Nova Scotia fisherman has been returned to the water.
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
There was no mistaking that Thursday's event in the Vancouver-Langara riding was a full-throttle, partisan event.
A Metro Vancouver helicopter company is in the process of obtaining final approvals for commercial flights of its newly acquired Black Hawk helicopter with the hopes the powerful aircraft can help in B.C.'s wildfire fight.
A burst pipe in Olympic Village flooded the street with between six and eight inches of sewage Thursday morning – but a dragon boat festival in nearby False Creek will still go ahead as planned.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Three people were taken to hospital, one of them with serious injuries, following a seven-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough late Thursday.
Toronto police will be providing more details this morning of what they describe as a major auto theft and re-vinning investigation.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is committed to a plan to restore water services in early July but cautions it is possible there could be further delays.
Calgary police have laid charges in a brazen case of theft that saw an estimated $5,000 of meat taken from a local business.
A group of Edmonton dads have come together to form the Rad Dads Edmonton, a group of like-minded fathers who love two things: being a dad and punk music.
The City of Ottawa is looking to jump into the pool with Carleton University to build a new aquatic centre with an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
It's one of Ottawa's most prestigious and historic neighbourhoods, but there is another side to Rockcliffe Park, with a growing number of empty and neglected properties.
CTV News Ottawa looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of summer.
Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre has confirmed he will run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party.
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
Although born in New Brunswick, the late Canadian actor Donald Sutherland fostered a deep affection for Quebec and Montreal, a love reflected in his unwavering support for the Expos.
A reportedly suicidal man was shot and killed by police in Leduc overnight.
It's been a wetter spring in the Edmonton area than last year, with the city in bloom because of it. All that growing is leading to itchy eyes and runny noses for people who suffer from seasonal allergies. But while this year may be a bad one for pollen levels, there are several options to keep sneezing at bay.
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is having one of the most productive post-seasons in NHL history. A look at his numbers and their historical significance:
Gas and diesel prices went up in all three Maritime provinces Friday as summer officially begins.
A bridge trail in Bridgewater, N.S., is closed due to a fire on Thursday night.
After 25 years with CTV Atlantic, Jayson Baxter is signing off.
As residents in St. Norbert fight to keep the Lemay Forest in tact, development plans for the land are going before a hearing at Winnipeg City Hall Monday, but city planners want the project significantly scaled back.
People around the world are getting surprise visits from a postman delivering messages all the way from the Galapagos Islands.
A Manitoba lake has been given the prestigious title as one of the most beautiful in the world.
Regina police are searching for a suspect after two people were assaulted with a knife at a yard sale Thursday morning.
Residents of the Village of Punnichy celebrated as a First Nations woman was sworn in as mayor.
In just the second game of the season, rookie receiver Ajou Ajou took to the field for his first game reps as a Saskatchewan Roughrider.
A greenhouse nursery in Simcoe, Ont. was almost completely destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.
Cleo the dog has a new home after she was found starving and covered in human waste at a Guelph conservation area.
Landowners who are trying to stop the Region of Waterloo from expropriating their Wilmot Township properties held the first of two town halls Thursday.
Saskatoon police are currently at the scene of an incident on Avenue S South, between 20th Street West and 21st Street West.
Residents of a Saskatoon seniors complex say they feel unsafe and ignored by the province after the facility they live in was opened up to people with complex health and addictions needs.
The Saskatchewan RCMP revealed that human remains discovered following a house fire in North Battleford have been identified.
A beautiful garden in downtown Sudbury used to be a safe haven for residents living in the Ukrainian Seniors Centre.
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
An Ontario woman said she felt used and embarrassed after handing over nearly $50,000 to a psychic who promised to rid her of evil spirits.
Tearful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing for Petronella McNorgan, the elderly woman found guilty in the horrific crash that killed a young girl and injured several others.
We can expect a steamy start to the weekend in southern Ontario with the risk of showers and thunderstorms as the prolonged heat event continues.
Traffic on Hamilton Road is heavy during the day, and it is fast moving. On a bicycle, it can be treacherous, according to London, Ont. cycling advocate Ben Durham.
While Simcoe County may get a break from the heat with rain showers, parts of central Ontario are still under a heat warning.
A years-long reimagining of Wasaga Beach's iconic waterfront is coming to fruition, with the plans unveiled to the public Thursday evening.
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
Officers have taped off a residence on Erie Road, just south of Dunn Road.
A number of school buses went up in flames during a fire in an Essex storage lot Wednesday evening.
According to Joe Barile, president of the Essex County Soccer Association (ECSA), Windsor is the only city in Ontario with a population of over 200,000 people that doesn't have a turf field for soccer.
A 17-year-old boy, who was in critical condition in a Vancouver Island hospital after he was rescued from drowning in a Langford, B.C., lake over the weekend, has died.
A Metro Vancouver helicopter company is in the process of obtaining final approvals for commercial flights of its newly acquired Black Hawk helicopter with the hopes the powerful aircraft can help in B.C.'s wildfire fight.
Canadian actor William Shatner has waded into the debate over open-net salmon farming with a profanity-laced video for Pacific Wild.
Mounties in Kamloops are asking for help identifying a man they say is suspected of setting a trailer on fire earlier this month.
Police in Kelowna have released a suspect sketch in hopes of locating the man who attempted to sexually assault a stranger on a walking trail earlier this month.
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Fort Macleod’s emergency department is closed for 48 hours due to a lack of doctor coverage.
Lethbridge was no stranger to rain this spring. After an extremely dry winter, Lethbridge saw one of its wettest springs on record.
Officials in Montana are warning that the Milk River is at risk of running dry this summer following a catastrophic failure on a pipeline near the Carway, Alta. border crossing on Monday morning.
A successful pilot project in a northern Ontario First Nation focused on diversion and restorative justice has led to a formal agreement with provincial police and an Indigenous legal services organization in Treaty 9 communities.
A citizen alerted police in Elliot Lake to a heavily impaired driver who was all over the road in the community Wednesday afternoon.
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
A wildfire threatening a town in central Labrador grew suddenly to a raging blaze that advanced two kilometres in about 45 minutes before officials ordered everyone to evacuate Wednesday night, authorities have revealed.
An out-of-control wildfire forced officials to order residents to flee their homes in the central Labrador community of Churchill Falls on Wednesday evening.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.