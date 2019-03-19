Jagged terrain spoils NASA's plan to scoop dirt from asteroid
Malcolm Ritter, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 2:01PM EDT
NEW YORK -- NASA's plan to scoop up dirt and gravel from an asteroid has hit a snag.
Scientists thought the asteroid Bennu had wide, open areas suitable for the task. But a spacecraft now circling the asteroid revealed the surface is covered with boulders and there aren't any big, smooth spots for sampling.
In a paper released Tuesday by the journal Nature, scientists say they plan to take a closer look at a few smaller areas that might work. But they said sampling from those spots poses "a substantial challenge."
The spacecraft, called Osiris-Rex, is supposed to bring the samples to Earth for further study.
The small asteroid is 70 million miles (110 million kilometres) from Earth.
