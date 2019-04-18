Israeli team: human error may have caused spacecraft crash
SpaceIL lunar module in a special 'clean room' during a press tour of their facility near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Dec. 17, 2018. (Ariel Schalit / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 1:47PM EDT
JERUSALEM -- The Israeli start-up behind last week's failed lunar landing says human error may have caused the spacecraft to crash into the moon.
SpaceIL, the non-profit that undertook the botched lunar mission, said Thursday that its engineers collectively decided to restart the inertial measurement unit, a critical part of the spacecraft's guidance system, following its malfunction in the lander's final descent.
The team says the command triggered a "chain of events" that culminated in the spacecraft slamming into the moon, otherwise "things may have been OK, but we're still not sure."
SpaceIL says it will continue to analyze the fatal glitch and publish a formal assessment in the coming weeks.
Had the mission succeeded, it would have marked a first for Israel and for privately-funded lunar voyages.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Indiana sewer project unearths trove of mastodon bones
- Groundbreaking Indian Ocean science mission reaches an end
- Wild bee species critical to pollination on the decline
- Some of Samsung's new folding phones are already breaking
- New species of 'gigantic lion' identified from fossil found in forgotten museum drawer