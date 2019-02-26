Israeli spacecraft hits first snag during its voyage to the moon
In this Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 file photo, technicians stand next to the SpaceX, lunar module, an unmanned spacecraft, on display in a special clean room during a press tour of their facility near Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 12:46PM EST
JERUSALEM -- An Israeli spacecraft that blasted off last week for the country's first attempted lunar landing has encountered a technical glitch on its voyage to the moon.
Engineers at the non-profit SpaceIL said Tuesday that the on-board computer system unexpectedly reset, cancelling a manoeuvr that would keep the small spacecraft, called Beresheet, on track for its April landing. The team says it is examining the data to understand what happened.
On its winding journey, Beresheet is to slingshot around the Earth at least six times. If the mission succeeds, it will be the first privately funded lunar landing. It will also be a major accomplishment for Israel, which seeks to become the fourth nation to reach the lunar surface, after the U.S., Russia and China.
