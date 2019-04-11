Israeli spacecraft fails in attempt to reach moon
SpaceIL lunar module in a special 'clean room' during a press tour of their facility near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Dec. 17, 2018. (Ariel Schalit / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 3:54PM EDT
YEHUD, Israel -- An Israeli spacecraft has failed in its attempt to make history as the first privately funded lunar mission.
The SpaceIL spacecraft lost contact with Earth late Thursday, just moments before it was to land on the moon, and scientists declared the mission a failure.
The small robotic spacecraft, built by the non-profit SpaceIL and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, had hoped to match a feat that has only been achieved by the national space agencies of three countries: U.S., Russia and China.
"If at first you don't succeed, try try again," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on hand for what organizers had hoped to be a celebration.
