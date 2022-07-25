Is T-rex actually three different species? New study aims to disprove claim
Is T-rex actually three different species? New study aims to disprove claim
We all knew Tyrannosaurus rex as one of the most formidable dinosaurs to ever walk the Earth — until a study published in the spring suggested a radical idea: could the T-rex we know actually be three different species?
Fast forward to the summer and a new scientific rebuttal has an answer: No.
It claims the controversial study has “insufficient evidence” to dethrone the T-rex.
According to a new assessment of the data, published in Evolutionary Biology on Monday — the same journal that published the first paper in March — the morphological differences between some T-rex bones don’t point to three different species, but show only minor variations of each individual T-rex.
“Tyrannosaurus rex remains the one true king of the dinosaurs,” Steve Brusatte, co-author and a paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh who conducted his Ph.D. work at the American Museum of Natural History, said in a press release.
“Recently, a bold theory was announced to much fanfare: what we call T. rex was actually multiple species. It is true that the fossils we have are somewhat variable in size and shape, but as we show in our new study, that variation is minor and cannot be used to neatly separate the fossils into easily defined clusters. Based on all the fossil evidence we currently have, T. rex stands alone as the single giant apex predator from the end of the Age of Dinosaurs in North America.”
The study published in March presented an idea that could’ve changed how we perceive the world of dinosaurs. After all, out of thousands of dinosaur species, the T-rex — with its massive size, tiny arms, terrifying jaws and commanding presence on a movie screen — has been a standout in our collective imagination.
What researchers proposed was that if you inspected enough fossils purported to belong to T-rexs, there were patterns in the bone structures that pointed to the T-rex actually needing to be reclassified as three species. They argued that there was a T-rex with shorter and thinner femur bones and a single incisor tooth, a T-rex with thicker femurs and two incisor teeth, and a T-rex with thick femurs and one incisor tooth.
They claimed that neither age of the T-rex at death nor sex could account for these bone and teeth differences they were observing across the fossil record.
However, not all scientists were convinced by the data presented.
While the authors of this new study agree that there very well could be multiple species of T-rex, or fossils miscategorized as T-rex that belong to an unrecognized species that existed simultaneously, they wanted to inspect the data presented to see if that theory had actually been proven well.
They also added data from 112 species of birds, known as “living dinosaurs” for their close evolutionary connection, and from four other dinosaurs of a different, non-avian lineage in order to get a better idea of fossil variation.
The original study, they concluded, decided on the multiple species theory out of a limited sample, a lack of proper comparative measurements and improper statistics, and had not proven their case.
“Their study claimed that the variation in T. rex specimens was so high that they were probably from multiple closely related species of giant meat-eating dinosaur,” James Napoli, co-lead author of the rebuttal study and a graduating doctoral student in the Museum’s Richard Gilder Graduate School, said in the release. “But this claim was based on a very small comparative sample.”
He added that when they compared the data to their data on birds, they saw much more variation in the bone structure of well-known bird species across one species itself than had been found in the T-rex fossils.
“This line of evidence for proposed multiple species doesn’t hold up,” he said.
Comparing the data to that of living creatures allowed them to hold a real-world lens up to the idea, scientists said, which can be key when dealing with creatures that no one has ever seen.
“The boundaries of even living species are very hard to define: for instance, zoologists disagree over the number of living species of giraffe,” Thomas Holtz, co-author of the new study with University of Maryland and the National Museum of Natural History, said in the release. “It becomes much more difficult when the species involved are ancient and only known from a fairly small number of specimens.”
Thomas Carr, another co-author with Carthage College, added in the release that “pinning down variation in long-extinct animals is a major challenge for paleontologists.”
Our study shows that rigorous statistical analyses that are grounded in our knowledge of living animals is the best way to clarify the boundaries of extinct species. In practical terms, the three-species model is so poorly defined that many excellent specimens can’t be identified. That’s a clear warning sign of a hypothesis that doesn’t map onto the real world.”
Another nail in the coffin for the initial study, according to this new piece, is that researchers could not replicate the teeth measurements that the first researchers had recorded.
In fact, when they performed their own measurements on the exact same specimens, they got different numbers which did not support the initial study’s findings.
They also stated that the previous study had defined the end result of three potential species before they ran their statistics. When researchers in the new study ran the statistics on the fossils to determine how best to sort them without determining the parameters beforehand, the stats told them that the fossils belonged to one group: the T-rex.
“T. rex is an iconic species and an incredibly important one for both paleontological research and communicating to the public about science, so it’s important that we get this right,” David Hone, co-author with Queen Mary University of London, said in the release.
“There is still a good chance that there is more than one species of Tyrannosaurus out there, but we need strong evidence to make that kind of decision.”
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Reconciliation 'a grace that must be sought': Pope Francis addresses Indigenous church on visit to Canada
Hours after apologizing for the role members of the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system, Pope Francis received a welcome greeting at the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton, where he offered his own reflections on the meaning of reconciliation.
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
3 dead, including shooting suspect, in hours-long incident in Langley, B.C.
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
'A message of hope': Reactions to the Pope's residential school apology
Indigenous leaders, activists and others are reacting to an apology by Pope Francis on Monday for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, a moment recognized by some as an historic event, while others continue to urge the pontiff to follow up his words with action.
Watch powerful moment woman sings 'O Canada' in Cree to Pope Francis after apology
An Indigenous woman stood before Pope Francis and sang 'O Canada' in Cree following his public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in the residential school system.
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Anand calls out 'desecration' after Tomb of the Unknown Solider draped with flags
The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Former Conservative PM Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for party leader
Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Pierre Poilievre to be the party's next leader.
Canada
-
3 dead, including shooting suspect, in hours-long incident in Langley, B.C.
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
-
Change of venue ordered in case of man charged with killing Muslim family in London, Ont.
The case against Nathaniel Veltman, the man accused in the deaths of a Muslim family, will be heard in a different municipality outside of London, Ont.
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
'A message of hope': Reactions to the Pope's residential school apology
Indigenous leaders, activists and others are reacting to an apology by Pope Francis on Monday for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, a moment recognized by some as an historic event, while others continue to urge the pontiff to follow up his words with action.
-
Murder charges in Whistler shooting; long-standing conflict between gangs involved, police say
Police say two people have been charged after gunfire erupted in a British Columbia resort community over the weekend, resulting in two deaths.
World
-
Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low security federal prison in Florida
Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a low security federal prison in Florida to continue serving her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, Bureau of Prison records show.
-
Philippine leader vows recovery but quiet on human rights
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to considerably ease poverty, boost economic recovery and defend the country's territory in his first key policy speech Monday that avoided contentious issues like human rights and pervasive corruption.
-
'Messed up on so many levels': Videos show Uvalde school chief at centre of police response
Despite questions over who was in command, the first publicly released body-worn camera videos from officers at the Robb Elementary School massacre show Pedro Arredondo, the school district's police chief, at the centre of the police response: giving orders, conveying and receiving information, and officers deferring to his position when confused over their roles or response to the shooting.
-
2 U.K. leadership contenders spar over tax in TV debate
The two candidates vying to be Britain's next prime minister sparred Monday over how to help families struggling with the soaring cost of living, meeting in a testy televised debate that highlighted the contrasting economic visions of the Conservative Party rivals.
-
Slovakia may consider giving Ukraine Russian-built warplanes
Slovakia may consider donating its fleet of Soviet-era MiG warplanes to Ukraine, the Slovak defense minister said Monday.
-
Co-defendant in Central Park jogger case is exonerated
A co-defendant of the so-called Central Park Five, whose convictions in a notorious 1989 rape of a jogger were thrown out more than a decade later, had his conviction on a related charge overturned Monday.
Politics
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
-
Former Conservative PM Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for party leader
Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Pierre Poilievre to be the party's next leader.
-
Rogers CEO defends outage response to MPs at committee hearing
Telecommunications experts called for scuttling the planned Rogers Communications takeover of rival Shaw, slamming the response of Ottawa and the federal telecom regulator to the serious Rogers outage earlier this month.
Health
-
With ERs on the brink, doctors explain what patients should consider before they go
A health-care staffing crisis and another wave of COVID-19 are pushing emergency departments across Canada to the brink, with wait times hitting new highs and several hospitals recently being forced to temporarily close their ERs.
-
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
-
Adults who exercise 150 to 600 minutes a week live longer: study
A new study published by the American Heart Association suggests that adults who regularly engage in moderate or vigorous exercise for 150 to 600 minutes a week have a significantly reduced risk of mortality.
Sci-Tech
-
China adds science laboratory to its orbiting space station
China added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months.
-
Private browsing may not protect you as much as you think
For years, the most popular internet browsers have included options to search for and visit websites in 'private' modes. But clicking the 'private' browsing option might not protect you as much as you think, some privacy experts say.
-
Chess-playing robot breaks boy's finger at Moscow tournament
A chess-playing robot broke a boy's finger during a match in Russia last week, the president of the Moscow Chess Federation told state news agency TASS media.
Entertainment
-
Adele announces new dates for her Las Vegas residency
After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Casears Palace a day before it was to start back in January, Adele has now announced that she has officially rescheduled her Las Vegas shows.
-
'I'm still levitating': Allison Russell on joining Joni Mitchell at Newport Folk Fest
Allison Russell is riding an emotional high after she joined several friends and music contemporaries on stage during Joni Mitchell's surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival.
-
'Goodfellas,' 'Law & Order' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in 'Goodfellas' and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on 'Law & Order,' has died. He was 83.
Business
-
Energy helps push up S&P/TSX composite up ahead of earnings flurry, Fed decision
A rise in energy stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index Monday, while U.S. stock markets ended the trading day mixed, as investors gear up for a big week of earnings and an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
-
Mustard seed shortage sends seed prices soaring, curbs some supply of condiment
A mustard seed shortage is driving up prices and could leave some store shelves with scant supply before the new harvest hits markets this fall, industry experts say.
-
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
Lifestyle
-
Victoria man transforms junk into acclaimed musical instruments
His collection of instruments (which he refers to as his kids and vows to never sell) includes a rotating drum, fabricating material from a failed “fast ferry project” and a percussive apparatus compiled from pieces of an amusement park ride.
-
Disney changes name of 'fairy godmothers' in U.S. theme parks to gender-neutral 'apprentices' to be more inclusive, company says
Disney's 'fairy godmothers' who dress up children as princesses and knights at its U.S. theme parks are now called 'apprentices,' a gender-neutral term which is part of its efforts to be more inclusive, the company said on Friday.
-
Adults who exercise 150 to 600 minutes a week live longer: study
A new study published by the American Heart Association suggests that adults who regularly engage in moderate or vigorous exercise for 150 to 600 minutes a week have a significantly reduced risk of mortality.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada releases plan to combat 'toxic' culture ahead of parliamentary hearings
Hockey Canada has released a plan to combat the 'toxic' culture in its sport a day before the start of a second round of parliamentary hearings into the organization's handling of sexual assault complaints.
-
Jury deliberations underway in sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
The jury in the British Columbia Supreme Court trial for a former Vancouver Canuck accused of sexual assault is expected to start deliberations Monday.
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship for 2nd major title
Brooke Henderson's six-year wait for a second major championship title is over after winning the Evian Championship.
Autos
-
From tractors to race cars: How Demi Chalkias is blazing a trail for female race car drivers
On CTVNews.ca, Heather Wright profiles Demi Chalkias, a race car driver who has quickly climbed the ranks in motorsports and is blazing a trail in a sport still largely dominated by men.
-
Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd
Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion.
-
Elliott given Pocono win after Hamlin, Busch disqualified
In an extraordinary decision for a NASCAR Cup Series race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin had his Pocono win thrown out and runner-up and teammate Kyle Busch also was disqualified after their Toyotas failed inspections.