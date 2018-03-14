

AFP





Following in Amazon Alexa's footsteps, Google has rolled out an official version of their ‘Assistant' for iPads.

Last May, Google Assistant became available to iPhones, meaning iPad owners could use that version albeit in a limited way, however on Tuesday a larger screen edition rolled out onto the App Store, with support for both portrait and landscape mode.

Now Google's virtual personal assistant, which usually serves Android fans and anyone with a Google Home smart speakers, can compete more competently and directly with Apple's Siri.

In a blogpost, the company highlights some of the ways its Assistant can be used with Apple devices, for example, setting the mood by dimming the ‘smart' lights or changing their colors.

Also available is the multitasking feature: using iOS 11, the Google Assistant can now check your calendar or plan your trip while you play a game as it also supports split-screen.

Other features like “call mom” or “remind me to email the bank” may not lure in those already accustomed to Siri, but they could please Google fans who just happen to use an iPad.

And with Apple accounting for 53.7 percent of tablet sales in North America towards the end of 2017 (according to CRN) there is no shortage of homes with the device.

Therefore, it's not surprising that companies want to extend their services to this platform.

Earlier this week Amazon did also exactly that, introducing a tablet-friendly app version of their its virtual assistant, Alexa. And days later, Google has rolled out its iPad-friendly version in seven different languages (English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish).