'Internet without the internet': BuzzFeed stages newspaper stunt
Online media company BuzzFeed handed out 20,000 newspapers printed on actual paper during a publicity stunt Wednesday. (Twitter/BuzzFeed)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 12:46PM EST
NEW YORK -- BuzzFeed has gone retro chic.
The online media company handed out 20,000 newspapers printed on actual paper during a publicity stunt Wednesday.
It joked it was "testing a new technology."
The company is best known for its viral posts and quizzes and has a well-regarded news division.
Cheeky treatments in the special edition included a cover story entitled: "How Momo Went From Viral Hoax to Viral Hottie."
Other articles delved into entertainment, food and millennial burnout.
There also was a serving of politics -- sort of. One tasty tidbit advised against hiring Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, a "teetotaling 2020 presidential candidate," as a bartender for your next party.
The newspaper included 12 pages, including a back page devoted to advertising.
Get your BuzzFeed newspaper in NYC today for all the best of the internet without the internet! pic.twitter.com/xklQOjTLJB— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 6, 2019
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Dinosaur tracks make fresh impression at Valley Forge park
- South Korea proposes rain project with China to clean Seoul air
- Facebook adding 'tributes' section to memorialized accounts
- 'Internet without the internet': BuzzFeed stages newspaper stunt
- Government delays threaten N.W.T. satellite data industry: company