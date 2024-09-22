International zoo conference focuses on conservation: Experts say more needs to be done globally

More than 2,200 zoo professionals from 23 different countries have gathered in Calgary for the annual Association of Zoos and Aquariums conference. Officials say one of the main themes is the push to continue working towards conservation and less focus on entertainment at facilities around the world.

Accredited facilities must adhere to a high standard that puts conservation and animal well-being at the forefront. Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, says accreditation around the world is still low.

“The percentage of accredited zoos and aquariums is only about 10 to 15 per cent of the facilities that show animals to the public. So, it’s really important to look for those facilities that have earned and deserve your support,” said Ashe.

However, Ashe says there has been an evolution in the way many zoos operate, starting as a “menagerie collection of animals.” Then, beginning in the 1980s and 90s, he says there was a transition where facilities started to engage in creating experiences where visitors left from a visit wanting to “help animals in nature and help prevent extinction”.

During the six-day event, hosted by the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 150 educational sessions will be featured as well as the latest zoo and aquarium-related technology and industry successes.

Some of those successes include preserving species of animals that were on the brink of extinction.

Jamie Dorgan, Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo interim president and CEO, says the facility has many conservation programs across the country.

“We have programs on Vancouver Island with marmots that’s supported by the British Columbia provincial government. We have programs here in Alberta with burrowing owls that’s supported by the Alberta government,” said Dorgan.

Ashe also adds that many of the conservation projects are a collaboration with multiple facilities in different countries.

“The California condor, for instance, the population was once down to 23 animals and now there are nearly 500 animals and more than 300 flying free in the wild,” he said.

“We worked with the U.S. government, the Canadian and Mexican government, to hold and breed them at the Santa Barbara Zoo, the L.A. Zoo, the San Diego Zoo, the Phoenix Zoo and the Oregon Zoo.”

While much effort has been made to preserve the lives of vulnerable animals, the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list shows more than 45,300 species are threatened with extinction.

Arinn Bolin, director of guest engagement at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida, says the facility has done extensive conservation work, including in Namibia to help the community co-exist with elephants, but acknowledges that more work needs to be done globally to aid more animals.

“There is urgency that we want to take action, but there is always hope,” said Bolin.

“And that really is what we are about. And wanting to make sure that we're giving people the information, the tools and that emotional connection so that they can see that there is a reason to why we're doing this, and that they can help us and join us in that effort.”

To garner more community engagement, some groups have utilized technology to inspire the public.

Rod Findley, president and CEO of Immotion, says his company incorporates virtual reality to give zoo-goers an almost life-like, close-up experience with animals in the wild.

“They can swim with humpback whales, or swim with the tiger sharks, or be in the mountains of Rwanda with a mountain gorilla. So, these are experiences that you could never do, and you learn a lot about the behaviour of the animals, what's going on in their habitats,” said Findley.

“When they come off it, they are more engaged and more passionate. And we hope that they’re going to have more impetus to make an effort and try and do something in conservation.”